BOXX Insurance Announces Cyberboxx® Assist - Cutting-Edge Cyber Services That Build Digital Resilience

MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - BOXX Insurance, the original all-in-one cyber insurance and protection company today announced Cyberboxx® Assist, a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools and services that build digital resilience.

This robust set of tools helps businesses and individuals predict, prevent and respond not only to cyber attacks, but to interconnected infrastructure and supply chain failures brought upon by common platform giants that can cause hours of downtime.

Cyberboxx Assist is a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools and services designed to help individuals and businesses predict, prevent and respond to cyber threats through risk assessments, compliance tools and 24/7 expert support from real cyber security experts. (CNW Group/BOXX Insurance)

"Recent major outages are a stark demonstration that the biggest digital risks aren't always a cyber criminal or a hacker. They can sometimes be unexpected technical faults that bring down the internet's backbone," said Christyn Yoast, President, US at BOXX Insurance. "Pairing cyber prevention services with your insurer is a win-win, as there's a shared interest to reduce the likelihood of a claim and to keep our clients operational," she continued.

This new offering will provide all BOXX policy holders access to market-leading tools and services that keep their businesses and homes safe from cyber incidents and outages, showcasing BOXX's commitment to being a proactive cyber defense partner. Key features include:

Cybersecurity support: 24/7 expert support from real cybersecurity experts plus access to a Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) for small businesses.

24/7 expert support from real cybersecurity experts plus access to a Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) for small businesses. Enterprise-grade tools: Attack Surface Management (ASM) and ID protection that provide custom risk profiles and recommendations to address vulnerabilities.

Attack Surface Management (ASM) and ID protection that provide custom risk profiles and recommendations to address vulnerabilities. Cyber Awareness Training and Assessments: For employees and individuals to reduce human errors amongst cyber risk exposures and every day digital use.

For employees and individuals to reduce human errors amongst cyber risk exposures and every day digital use. Security Policy Resources and Guided Support: Includes company policy templates and guidance for common digital mishaps.

"Most small businesses run on cloud platforms and connected tools, and when those systems fail, the business grinds to a halt," said Neal Jardine, Chief Cyber Intelligence & Claims Officer. "Cyberboxx® Assist was built to give small businesses enterprise-grade visibility of supply chain risks, 24/7 expert support and always-on protection so they can stay secure and operational no matter what the digital world throws at them," Jardine continued.

Cyberboxx Assist can also be sold on its own or white-labeled through affinity or group channels as many industries, particularly banking, insurance, telecommunications and travel are integrating cyber protection offerings into their products to keep their customers safe online. Customers and businesses have expectations from service suppliers to protect their data and accounts, which presents a market opportunity to offer protections against digital risks like online fraud and ID theft.

"A trend we're seeing is that major brands and service providers are looking to provide cyber services to their customers by replicating our predict and prevent approach. They don't have the technology and expertise to put this in place, and BOXX strategically fills this gap in an easy to use and accessible solution that fits within their existing customer experiences," added Yoast.

BOXX's full suite of offerings for brokers, partners and consumers can be accessed at www.boxxinsurance.com.

About BOXX Insurance

BOXX Insurance helps businesses, individuals and families insure and defend against cyber threats, harnessing the power of ALL IN ONE Cyber Insurance and Protection. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices worldwide, BOXX is a global, award-winning provider of cyber protection services & cyber insurance coverage.

We're not a typical insurance company. That's by design. We're obsessive about making our clients' digital worlds safer and more livable; creating real, positive changes for our clients, partners and brokers. With comprehensive, technologically advanced products and services that have a strong emphasis on predicting, preventing and insuring against negative cyber events, BOXX is dedicated to protecting and digitally safeguarding our clients, our brokers' clients and our partners' customers, 365 days a year.

BOXX Insurance Inc. is part of Zurich Global Ventures, a global platform business providing products and services that go beyond traditional insurance. Zurich Global Ventures aims to get closer to customers by offering customized, proactive and digital experiences that empower individuals and businesses to be better prepared for the future.

SOURCE BOXX Insurance