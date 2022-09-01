BoxyCharm Appoints Donni Davy as First- Ever Chief Makeup Artist

Renowned makeup artist joins the company to advise for the Fall 2022 season

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BoxyCharm, a BFA (Beauty For All) Industries brand and leader in full-sized beauty box subscriptions, announced today the appointment of Donni Davy as their first-ever Chief Makeup Artist for Fall 2022. The Emmy award-winning Euphoria makeup artist and founder of HALF MAGIC will serve as BoxyCharm's in-house expert and educator on all things beauty for the upcoming Fall season.

PC: Michele Andersen

"BoxyCharm's collection of prestige, indie, and emerging beauty brands, along with their beauty-obsessed community, makes it the perfect platform for education. As a makeup artist, education is so important to me. As the brand's first-ever chief makeup artist, I am excited to educate a new community of beauty enthusiasts like the BoxyCharm "charmers", said Davy. "I'm also thrilled that my brand HALF MAGIC will join the BoxyCharm family; it's a dream come true!"

BoxyCharm's partnership with Davy is the kickoff to a larger seasonal Chief Makeup Artist program.

The program offers another layer to the existing industry-interrupting beauty box subscription experience by connecting Charmers to an industry-leading makeup artist, further positioning the brand as a beauty expert and trendsetter. From curating monthly picks to creating soon-to-go-viral makeup trends, Davy will share professional tips and tricks for BoxyCharm's only the experts know about.

"Donni Davy shares BoxyCharm's commitment to celebrating diversity and enabling inclusion in beauty. She has an amazing ability to make women feel very confident about wearing color and owning self-expression," said Tina Shim, SVP of BFA. "We are thrilled to welcome Davy as our first-ever Chief Makeup Artist for the Fall season and can't think of a better partner to join us in our mission of championing self-expression in beauty."

To celebrate the partnership, BoxyCharm will feature a HALF MAGIC Beauty bundle in the September Drop Shop, including a 5 piece set valued at $88 MSRP. The bundle will be exclusive to Charmers and features best-selling products including CHROMADDICTION MATTE, CHROMADDICTION GLITTER, FACE GEMS, ADORNMENT TWEEZERS, and MOUTH CLOUD. The BoxyCharm x HALF MAGIC bundle drops on September 12th, and members can purchase at boxycharm.com. To learn more about the partnership visit boxycharm.com/chiefmua.

About BoxyCharm

BoxyCharm, a BFA (Beauty For All) Industries brand, was founded in 2013 and is a leader in full-sized beauty box subscriptions.

Praised by some of the most influential names in beauty, and boasting enviable brands, BoxyCharm disrupted the industry by being the first to market 5 full-size products, starting at $27.99, delivered monthly—featuring a mix of prestige, indie, and emerging beauty brands. BoxyCharm offers perks like access to members-only online shops for up to 80% off retail on the hottest brands and trending products in beauty, body, wellness, lifestyle, fashion accessories, and more. BoxyCharm has a diverse Charmer community and works to push the envelope with unparalleled product selection, exciting partnerships, and incredible deals for a renowned subscription experience like no other.

About Donni Davy

Donni (Doniella) Davy was born and raised in Venice, CA, by two artists. She began her career as a film and TV makeup artist after graduating from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, NY, with a BFA in Photography.

Donni is best known for her Emmy Award-winning makeup on HBO's Euphoria, which inspired the #euphoriamakeup movement from fans all over the world. She is also a recipient of Allure's inaugural A-List Award for beauty innovators. She's been dreaming up impossible-to-find makeup products and shades since her very first film job and as the co-founder of HALF MAGIC Beauty and Chief MUA for BoxyCharm, she is thrilled to continue to inspire makeup fans with a new level of makeup creativity.

Related Links

https://www.boxycharm.com/the-boxes/premium

SOURCE BoxyCharm