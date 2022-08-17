Boxzooka Ranks No. 706 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 889% Percent, Boxzooka Receives Ranking No. 706 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed that Boxzooka is No. 706 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Boxzooka CEO Brendan Heegan with an employee in the warehouse.

"We are thrilled to have received the honor of ranking 706 on this year's INC 5000 list. We are proud of our continued growth, combined with our clients' support and trust to continue to grow not only our business, but their businesses as well. We also are proud to continue to create jobs and the ability to maintain stability for our employees," explains Brendan Heegan, CEO of Boxzooka.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Boxzooka

Boxzooka Fulfillment & Global E-commerce, is committed to going the extra mile to help solve daily operational challenges to exceed service level expectations. Boxzooka is recognized as a leading, reliable, and technologically advanced order fulfillment and global selling business partner for e-commerce retailers and wholesalers. For more information, visit our website at www.boxzooka.com .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

