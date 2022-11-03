Boy Band Icons from 98 Degrees, O-Town, All-4-One, and Ryan Cabrera Come Together for A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS Holiday Tour

The 12 Date Tour Kicks Off in Bossier City, LA on December 2

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tis the season for hot cocoa, holiday sales, twinkling lights, and a dose of holiday cheer from the biggest names of the 90's and early aughts boy band era. Jeff Timmons, Justin Jeffre, Drew Lachey (98 Degrees), Erik-Michael Estrada (O-Town), Jamie Jones (All-4-One) and Ryan Cabrera are hitting the road this holiday season. The pop culture icons who combined have eighty million albums sold, a billion online streams and countless awards will join forces for A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS. The tour, which kicks off on December 2nd at the Margaritaville Casino in Bossier City, LA and will run through December 23rd PNE Winter Fair at Pacific Coliseum Vancouver, BC. will feature classic holiday songs and unforgettable hits. Industry veteran and Day After Day Productions (DADP) Founder and CEO, Seth Shomes is producing the 12 date tour. Tickets are available now at www.ticketmaster.com.

Jeff Timmons, 98 Degrees shares, "I'm thrilled and honored to be a part of such a collective group of legends on this holiday tour. I'm such a fan of all the talent involved, I can't wait to collaborate with them to bring warmth and cheer to all our fans, and to sing along with them during all of these timeless hits!"

Jamie Jones (All-4-One) states, "I'm looking forward to sharing the stage with my incredibly talented friends and performing some classic songs that bring back great memories! And who doesn't LOVE Christmas!"

Founder and CEO of Day After Day Productions (DADP) Seth Shomes shares "With all of the challenges from the last few years, it felt like the perfect time to give fans a holiday present filled with memories, hit songs and boy band nostalgia. Day After Day Productions is proud to present the first annual tour of A Boy Band Christmas, and due to the overwhelming fan response, we are already working on the 2023 tour!"

About A Boy Band Christmas:

Featuring Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey, and Justin Jeffre (98 DEGREES), Jamie Jones (ALL-4-ONE), Erik-Michael Estrada (O-TOWN), and Ryan Cabrera, A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS features all your favorite songs along with some special holiday surprises. A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS is a "can't miss" evening of pop music and good cheer.

About Day After Day Productions (DADP):

Longtime agent and industry veteran Seth Shomes relaunched Day After Day Productions (DADP) in April 2021. DADP operated independently through 2014 until Shomes joined The Agency Group – and then UTA through that acquisition – and opened the first-ever dedicated Casino Divisions at each agency. Now, as then, Shomes and his team will focus on connecting clients with opportunities across the entire industry and all types of venues. And, with five "Agent of The Year'' awards under his belt at the Casino Entertainment Awards in Las Vegas, there will be a continued expertise in casino and soft ticket bookings for DADP's roster.

For more information on A Boy Band Christmas please visit https://aboybandchristmas.com/ .

Media Contacts:

Stacey Manasco

917- 251-0909

[email protected]

Gianna Fortunato

908-598-8780

[email protected]

SOURCE Day After Day Productions