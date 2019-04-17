Boy Climbing Highest Mountain in Dolomites to Prove Anything is Possible

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 14-year old Getúlio Felipe, who has cerebral palsy, will begin climbing the highest mountain in the Dolomites, Italy starting the week of April 22, 2019. Adventure company, Lyfx , has partnered with Alta Badia , a region in the Dolomites, to help Getúlio achieve his dream of summiting a mountain. UNESCO Dolomites Foundation and Sportfund Foundation for Sport Onlus are also providing support for the climbing expedition with a common goal of making the outdoors accessible to everyone. After a lifetime of physical accomplishments that include teaching himself to walk at age 7, Getúlio wants to show others that anything is possible. The expedition will be documented in a film called "Driven", produced by the film division of Lyfx.

14-year old Getulio Felipe, who has cerebral palsy, will climb to the summit of the highest mountain in Dolomites to prove anything is possible. The Climbing Trio: Alessio Nardellotto, Getulio Felipe, Pedro McCardell

"I want people to know that anything is possible if you set your mind to it," said Getúlio Felipe. "I was told from a young age that I'd be bound to a wheelchair. By age seven, I took my first steps, and a few years later, I realized my dream of being a soccer goalie. Now, at 14, I'm determined to climb to the top of a mountain."

The five- to eight-day climbing expedition, led by Italian mountain guide Alessio Nardellotto and Lyfx founder Pedro McCardell, will take place the week of April 22, 2019 on the Marmolada Mountain, the highest peak of the Dolomites at 3,343-meters (10,968 feet). The expedition was sparked by McCardell, who proposed the idea to Getúlio in 2015, after learning about the boy's incredible fortitude and 'I can do anything' attitude.

For the past four years, Getúlio has trained his body and mind to prepare for the climb. Now ready, excited, and cleared by his doctors, Getúlio credits his perseverance to his father, who purposefully never helped him up when he fell down.

"Getúlio's determination, humbleness and positive attitude towards life is a joy that should be shared," said Pedro McCardell, Lyfx founder. "Part of my plan for the Lyfx platform is to make the outdoors accessible to everyone. I feel honored to have the opportunity to climb alongside my friend."

Due to weather variability and the possibility of unforeseen circumstances, a rescue team and local helicopter company, Elikos , will oversee the expedition to ensure the climbers' safety. Project partners Climbing Technology and Montura are providing the team with equipment and clothing. People may follow the expedition through Instagram updates @lyfx.

The Documentary

"Driven" is an independent adventure film that follows the trio of climbers on the expedition as their mental and physical strength is tested when they face unpredictable weather, altitude, and the steep rocky slopes of Marmolada Mountain. The purpose of the film is to inspire people from around the world to realize that anything is possible. To get to know Getúlio, watch this short video clip https://vimeo.com/313104865.

A crowdfunding campaign called #ClimbWithGetulio has been launched to help support the production of the film, which is slated for release in fall 2019. Click here to support the film and get access to the pre-screening and other rewards.

About Lyfx

Lyfx is an adventure platform that connects adventurers with local outdoor experts. The company is the brainchild of Pedro McCardell, an adventurer, filmmaker and entrepreneur, who saw the need to make the outdoors more accessible to everyone. Follow LYFX on Instagram @lyfx, download the Lyfx app or visit lyfx.co.

