Boy Scout Sex Abuse Survivor Seeks Support for 82,000+ Fellow Abused Scouts

Ken Tipton Calls for Support to Address Delays in Boy Scout Sexual Abuse Settlements and announces his "LOST VALLEY" Movie Project

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Tipton, a filmmaker and survivor of child sexual abuse, is raising awareness of the ongoing delays affecting over 82,000 sexual abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) through his GoFundMe campaign and upcoming film project "LOST VALLEY". The campaign aims to highlight the persistent emotional and financial impact these delays have on survivors.

This video exposes the international pedophile run through the Boy Scouts from New Orleans, which was brought down by the district attorney, Harry Connick Sr., who is the father of actor/singer Harry Connick Jr. "Lost Valley" is a movie project about child sexual abuse in the Boy Scouts. An estimated 240,000 Boy Scouts have died before the Boy Scouts took responsibility for covering up over 100 years of child sex abuse. Currently, there are over 82,000 abused Scouts awaiting closure.

Over 82,000 abused Boy Scouts have been waiting for over five years since filing their claims. The Boy Scouts of America has set up a multi-billion-dollar trust fund to compensate the Scouts and is eager to make payouts. However, a Texas court overseeing the case has put the settlements on hold until all appeals are exhausted.

"It is mentally excruciating and cruel that we must endure these petty delays to receive the justice and closure we deserve," Tipton says. "Most of us abused Scouts are seniors, many with serious health issues, like me."

A small number of insurance companies continue to file frivolous appeals, causing unnecessary delays in settling claims that could have been resolved long ago. Justice delayed is justice denied, and with every passing day, these victims are forced to wait in anguish. Many will die before they receive their compensation.

In addition to advocating for a faster resolution of the claims, Tipton is also spearheading "LOST VALLEY", a film project aimed at educating families about the dangers of emotional grooming and sexual abuse. The film will depict the personal experience of Tipton and his best friend as child prostitutes exploited by an international pedophile run through the Boy Scouts.

"Lost Valley will not be a documentary or anti-Scout film. I believe in the core values of Scouting and have served as a Scoutmaster myself," Tipton explains. "Our goal is to raise awareness of how grooming can happen and to help families protect their children."

Ken Tipton is a survivor of child sexual abuse he and his best friend endured as child prostitutes exploited through an international pedophile ring headquartered in New Orleans and run out of the infamous Boy Scout Troop #137. The ring was brought down by the district attorney, Harry Connick Sr., who is the father of actor/singer Harry Connick Jr.

Tipton is also an award-winning filmmaker who wrote and directed "HEART of the BEHOLDER". HOTB is the true story of how religious zealots ruined Tipton because he refused to remove Martin Scorsese's controversial movie, "THE LAST TEMPTATION of CHRIST" from his large chain of video stores.

www.LostValley.movie

