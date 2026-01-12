BOYA Notra Redefines Note-Taking with All Scenario Recording Modes

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOYA, a global leader in professional audio equipment, today announced BOYA Notra, a groundbreaking AI note taker designed to capture, transcribe, and organize real-world conversations effortlessly. Engineered for modern professionals, students, and creators, Notra transforms any important audio—from meetings and lectures to phone calls and content heard through Bluetooth earbuds like podcasts or remote meetings.

Professional-Grade Capture Powered By Leading AI

BOYA Notra is equipped with dual premium MEMS microphones, 360 omnidirectional pickup, and advanced AI noise reduction capable of suppressing background interference by up to 30 dB, ensuring crystal-clear audio whether in a meeting, on a phone call, or using Bluetooth earbuds for a podcast or conference.

Notra's integrated AI intelligence platform accurately transcribes audio in over 140 languages and instantly converts conversations into actionable, structured knowledge. Through the companion app, users can generate concise summaries with 60+ professional templates, visual mind maps, and prioritized to-do lists.

BOYA Notra is driven by an advanced AI framework that integrates leading large language models, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Grok. Its ASK AI feature allows users to search their personal recording library by voice or text, instantly surfacing key moments without the need to re-listen. All recordings and transcripts can be reviewed, edited, translated, and exported in a wide range of formats such as MP3, WAV, DOCX, PDF, TXT, Markdown, and JPEG.

Designed for Security and Simplicity

Built for effortless portability, Notra features a sleek, ultra-portable magnetic design. With 64 GB of built-in storage (capable of holding up to 8,000 hours of audio), plus free cloud sync. Its 24-hours continuous recording, and a 365-day standby batter keeps the information seamlessly accessible across devices and ready to capture any moment.

Special Launch Offer:

From January 16-22, 2026, customers get 26% off of Boya Notra at a Super Early Bird price of $111 USD, and receive 45 days of complimentary Premium Plan access. Additionally, users who subscribe from now until January 16 will receive an extra $10 discount code.

For more information, please visit:

https://store.boyamic.com/products/notra?utm_source=Media&utm_medium=Press&utm_campaign=press_us_Notra&utm_content=news

Notes: * Prior to February 5, AI transcription will support English and Japanese only. Additional languages will be enabled via an app update at launch. * ASK AI will be available from February 5, 2026.

SOURCE BOYA