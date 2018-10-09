BoyarMiller Expands Litigation Practice with Law Firm Acquisition

HOUSTON, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BoyarMiller, a mid-size business law and litigation firm, has expanded its litigation capabilities through the acquisition of Houston-based Young, Graves & Burt (YGB), a probate and estate litigation firm.

Chris Hanslik, Chairman, BoyarMiller Jill Young and Chris Hanslik of BoyarMiller

The acquisition adds a new practice area to BoyarMiller's litigation group that includes litigation for probate, wills, estate, trust and guardianship, and estate administration and planning. It also creates an uncommon offering in providing probate clients with a combination of legal services that may be needed during the probate process to obtain client's long-term goals. YGB's clients will receive the benefit of BoyarMiller's established corporate and real estate services as well as commercial litigation practice.

"There could not be a better cultural fit with YGB's practice and lawyers," said BoyarMiller Chairman Chris Hanslik. "They bring deep experience in a practice area that is addressing the greatest transfer of wealth between generations, and private or family-owned businesses. As a team, we will create a comprehensive service offering unique to litigation practices."

Jill Young was the founding member of YGB and has more than 22 years of litigation experience. She and Christopher Burt have become part of BoyarMiller's litigation group.

"This is exciting for us and our clients," said Young. "First, we know and trust the BoyarMiller team and believe this is a good fit. Second, I have known the firm's Chairman, Chris Hanslik, since law school. We have worked as partners together and we respect each other as we share similar values and a commitment to client service. Additionally, BoyarMiller's corporate and real estate practices compliment the needs of matters that YGB handled. Now with BoyarMiller, we have a distinctive platform to service clients not only for the challenges they face today, but to help them build for the future."

For more information, visit www.boyarmiller.com.

About BoyarMiller

BoyarMiller is a mid-size Houston-based law firm that advances client business goals by bringing new possibilities into focus with confidence and clarity to achieve extraordinary outcomes. Since 1990, we have been providing practical and smart business solutions. Our firm is comprised of two practice groups—business law and litigation—and we serve multinational companies, middle-market businesses and entrepreneurs in need of collaborative and strategic representation. See www.boyarmiller.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Judi Martin

206962@email4pr.com

713-299-5619

SOURCE BoyarMiller

Related Links

http://www.boyarmiller.com

