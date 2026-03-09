Boyce Thompson Arboretum's Spring Plant Sale Returns March 14 - 29, 2026

Purchase desert plants, trees, wildflowers, cacti and herbs perfect for Arizona

SUPERIOR, Ariz., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, March 14 – Sunday, March 29, 2026 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Boyce Thompson Arboretum – Arizona's oldest and largest botanical garden, featuring 372 acres of 20,000+ desert plants from around the globe, will be hosting its annual Spring Plant Sale. Members of the Arboretum can also enjoy early-access on Friday, March 13, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., along with an additional 20% off all purchases for members only.

"The Plant Sale is an incredible opportunity for our members and visitors to engage in our mission of educating people about arid plants. Our staff and Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions about the right plants for you and your landscape. We are excited to see everyone and make sure they go home with some new plants," said Kim Gray, Executive Director of Boyce Thompson Arboretum.

Featuring thousands of plants, trees, flowers, cacti, and herbs, this desert destination's annual sale features something for any plant lover, homeowner, bird watcher and hiker alike.

For more information on Boyce Thompson Arboretum – located at 37615 E Arboretum Way Superior, AZ 85173 – and their upcoming events, memberships, or conservation initiatives, visit www.btarboretum.org, call 520.689.2723, or connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT BOYCE THOMPSON ARBORETUM:

Boyce Thompson Arboretum is Arizona oldest and largest botanical garden, as well as one of Arizona's top tourism draws. Since being founded by mining magnate William Boyce Thompson in 1924, the Arboretum has blossomed into a total 372 acres and nearly five miles of trails, 135 acres of gardens and a total of 20,000+ desert plants from the United States, Mexico, Australia, Madagascar, India, China, Japan, Israel, South America, the Middle East, Africa, the Mediterranean, and the Arabian Peninsula. For more information, visit www.btarboretum.org.

