Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels

Luxury and premium hotels include: The Ritz-Carlton Hotels, St. Regis Hotels, W Hotels, JW Marriott Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Renaissance Hotels, Westin Hotels and Sheraton Hotels.

"We are pleased to include Boyd & Blair in our beverage programs," said Daniel R. Hoffman, Director, Food & Beverage Programs, Global Operations, Marriott International.

Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka is crafted by hand from the mash to bottling process in Pittsburgh, PA. The Distillery is now open to the public on Saturdays only. For more information, please visit, http://boydandblair.com.

About Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka

Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka is distilled in Pittsburgh, PA, using locally sourced ingredients and a single 1,200-liter copper still in its production. The spirit continues to win numerous Gold Medals, including two 95 ratings from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge. It is currently sold in 41 states plus Singapore, Hong Kong, Alberta Canada and France.

About Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries

Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries is an independently run American distillery founded on the idea of creating exceptional spirits using locally grown ingredients and packaging. We believe in quality over quantity and that's why we make every single batch by hand. Award winning spirits include Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka and the recently launched BLY Silver Rum.

