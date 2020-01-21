Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Ranked Top Vodka in Inaugural Ultimate Spirits Challenge Top 100 Spirits List

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries announced today that its multiple award-winning spirit, Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka, has been ranked as the top vodka in the inaugural Ultimate Spirits Challenge Top 100 Spirits list. Placing far ahead of all other vodka brands entered, this roster of superlative brandies, whiskeys, gins, vodkas, tequilas, liqueurs, rums, baijius, mezcals and shochus honors the very best of the best entries from USC 2019.

"Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka from Pennsylvania won the 2019 Ultimate Spirits Challenge Chairman's Trophy as Best Vodka for good reason," said F. Paul Pacult, award-winning USC Judging Chairman who was named 'America's foremost spirits authority' by Forbes.com. "As a spirits critic with thirty years of experience, I can state categorically that it's the finest vodka I've ever reviewed."

The Ultimate Spirits Challenge is a prestigious yearly evaluation and recognition of high quality spirits and beverages worldwide. In its fourth year as a contender, Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries is proud to have continuously received a top rating for its flagship spirit, Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka, standing apart from a record number of entries from over 45 spirit-producing nations.

"Every spirit included on the USC Top 100 list for 2019 scored an aggregate rating of at least 95-points throughout USC's rigorous, weeks-long process of multilevel judging," said Pacult. "The world's foremost spirits authorities cited these spirits last March as being the finest in their individual categories. It's an astonishingly diverse and comprehensive laundry list of blue chip spirits, hailing from around the world. All of them are categorical benchmarks of remarkable quality."

"As a four-time Ultimate Spirits Challenge award-winning brand, we are honored to continue to receive such high accolades from the most prestigious competition in our industry," said Barry Young, cofounder and Master Distiller of Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries. "We are proud to have been named top vodka with a score of 96 points, and to rank so highly on the list in comparison to the elite vodkas of the world. The fact that Boyd & Blair was ranked the 30th best spirit overall blows my mind, but is reflective of the hard work and dedication we pour into our spirits."

Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries is an independently run American distillery founded on the idea of creating exceptional spirits using locally grown ingredients and packaging. We believe in quality over quantity and that's why we make every single batch by hand. Our award-winning Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka is currently sold in 43 states, plus Singapore, Hong Kong, and Alberta, Canada. Our 5-star rated BLY Silver Rum and newest creation BLY Silver Rum 105 continue to exemplify our high standards and dedication to distilling pristine clear spirits. To learn more, please visit www.boydandblair.com.

