Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Wins the Ultimate Spirits Challenge Chairman's Trophy

Along with this premier honor, the Ultimate Spirits Challenge has also named Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka a Tried and True Award winner for its superior ranking four consecutive years, as well as a Great Value for an exemplary balance between price and quality.

"Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries is honored to be recognized by the Ultimate Spirits Challenge for a fourth year, and proud to once again stand amongst some of the most talented distillers worldwide," said Barry Young, cofounder and Master Distiller of Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries.

Exceeding the rankings of numerous international brands, judges for the Ultimate Spirits Challenge described the uniqueness of Boyd & Blair, noting that it's "lemony and sea salt flecked aroma is clean, reminiscent of fresh linen; silky and buttery in the mouth, the subtle flavors develop with a mild earthy sweetness and a touch of lime. It is clean and bright on the finish."

F. Paul Pacult, Chairman of Judging for the Ultimate Spirits Challenge noted that, "Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka, produced near Pittsburgh, PA, is a once-in-a-generation distillate that redefines an entire category. While most unflavored vodkas leave you without sensory impressions because they are void of character, Boyd & Blair gives you rich aroma, bountiful flavor, and a satiny texture. Little wonder that it won the Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2019 Chairman's Trophy as the world's finest unflavored vodka."

The Ultimate Spirits Challenge is a prestigious yearly evaluation and recognition of high quality spirits and beverages worldwide. In its fourth year as a contender, Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries is proud to have continuously received a top rating for its flagship spirit, Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka, standing apart from a record number of entries from over 45 spirit-producing nations.

Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries is an independently run American distillery founded on the idea of creating exceptional spirits using locally grown ingredients and packaging. We believe in quality over quantity and that's why we make every single batch by hand. Our award-winning Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka is currently sold in 43 states, plus Singapore, Hong Kong, and Alberta, Canada. Our 5-star rated BLY Silver Rum and newest creation BLY Silver Rum 105 continue to exemplify our high standards and dedication to distilling pristine clear spirits. To learn more, please visit www.boydandblair.com.

