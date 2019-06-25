Boyd Bros. Transportation Renews and Expands Contract with Lytx for Full-Fleet Deployment

An early adopter of video-based fleet safety technology, the expansion of Lytx services enables Boyd Bros. to increase operational efficiencies and safety behavior. Lytx helps the company strategically prepare for a new wave of trucking technology in which video telematics and safety solutions are not just a nice addition, but an essential feature of every fleet.

"Lytx's Driver Safety Program is a great fit for the company and our drivers," said Jeffrey Hopkins, vice president of safety, training, and risk management at Boyd Bros. "As the industry leader in video telematics, Lytx has spent years perfecting its technology to pinpoint risky driving, prioritize coaching tasks and deliver insights with comprehensive reports. That's a huge benefit for us, allowing our team to focus on the right things at the right time to achieve better performance results, as well as ensuring our drivers get home safely at the end of the day."

Boyd Bros.' most recent investment in the Driver Safety Program is powered by the innovative Lytx Video Platform that gives users access to video to obtain critical video facts they need in minutes. In addition, Boyd Bros. is able to achieve a wide range of operational efficiencies by reviewing video footage.

The Driver Safety Program uses the DriveCam Event Recorder to capture short video clips that are reviewed by professional analysts who are trained to spot behaviors that were occurring at the time of the trigger. These clips are sent to Boyd Bros. where coaches share them with drivers to help improve driving behavior by making them more aware of their habits on the road. Boyd Bros. can also generate insight reports to help the company recognize driving trends in their fleet.

"Because our drivers are faced with so many distractions, the Driver Safety Program has been vital in helping us to more effectively communicate with our drivers," Hopkins said. "Lytx video clips are eye-opening for both managers and drivers. Video evidence empowers us to explain to our team that we know their job is difficult and many factors are at play in every incident, but here's what you can do to be the absolute best driver possible."

Positive Coaching Results in Driver Support and Retention

Since deploying Lytx technology in 2013, the Boyd Bros. management team has seen tremendous support from drivers, in part due to a positive approach to coaching. Managers provide initial feedback over the phone and give drivers the opportunity to improve behaviors on their own before scheduling a more in-depth, in-person coaching session. The effect is twofold: drivers and managers are in a continuous, open dialogue with one another, and drivers see that managers have confidence in them and their ability to self-correct and improve their behavior in the future.

"Through our coaching program we've seen increased driver retention. With Lytx, we are demonstrating a commitment to our drivers by investing in their capabilities and working with them to become safer and more effective," Hopkins said. "Boyd is showing drivers that we care about them as individuals with long-term potential to contribute to the success of the team."

About Lytx

Lytx® is a leading provider of video telematics, analytics, safety and productivity solutions for commercial and public sector fleets. Our unrivaled Driver Safety Program, powered by our best-in-class DriveCam® Event Recorder, is proven to help save lives and reduce risk. We harness the power of video to help clients see what happened in the past, manage their operations more efficiently in the present, and improve driver behavior to change the future. Our customizable services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than one million drivers worldwide. For more information, visit www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page or our YouTube channel.

About Boyd Bros.

Boyd Bros., headquartered in Clayton, Ala., is a flatbed truckload that hauls steel products and building materials throughout the eastern two-thirds of the United States. In these markets, Boyd Bros. serves high-volume, time-sensitive shippers that demand time-definite delivery. At the heart of Boyd Bros.' culture is dedication, to its partners, customers, drivers and staff. Whether it's a logistics challenge, or freight that requires a little extra care, Boyd Bros. is dedicated to making things happen for customers on time, safely and as efficiently as possible.

