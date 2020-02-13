Boyd County Detention Center Introduces Tablets to Improve Inmate Outcomes

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GTL, a leader in transformative corrections technology that improves outcomes for inmates and facilities, today announced that the Boyd County Detention Center in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, has completed an implementation of GTL inmate tablets to improve the experience for inmates and their family and friends.

"In seeking ways to improve the facility, I wanted to do something to make communication more accessible to our inmates and their family and friends," said Jailer Bill Hensley. "GTL inmate tablets offer the ability to increase the time that inmates can see their loved ones, look them in the eyes, and begin to reestablish their relationships. To that end, each inmate will receive 30 minutes of free video visitation each week to connect more with the people that matter most to them."

Video visitation allows parties to see each other during the call, which inmates will conduct from their tablets. The detention center offers both remote (over the Internet) video visitation that family and friends can initiate from cell phones, laptops, and other electronic devices, as well as local video visitation, where they can come to the facility and use a provided tablet to complete the visit. Friends and family members of inmates who would like to participate in visitation sessions can do so by creating an account on GettingOut.

Communication is an important part in keeping inmates focused on recovery and reentry, and tablets provide access to resources that are designed to help improve recidivism rates. The detention center will offer education courses on the tablets to help inmates gain knowledge and skills that will help them apply, interview, acquire, and hold down a job after release.

"Tablets are a versatile tool that allows facilities to provide multiple services in one compact device," said Matthew Caesar, GTL Executive Vice President, Customer Solutions. "Jailer Hensley is implementing a program that will not only help the Boyd County Detention Center with operational efficiency but also improve conditions for the individuals housed there. He understands the power of allowing incarcerated individuals access to their support network, and GTL is honored to partner with Boyd County on this effort."

About GTL

GTL leads the fields of corrections technology, education, and intelligence, as well as government payment services, with visionary solutions that integrate seamlessly to deliver security, financial value, and operational efficiencies while aiding inmate rehabilitation. As a trusted industry leader, GTL provides services to over 2 million inmates in more than 2,500 correctional facilities in the United States and Canada, including 28 U.S. departments of corrections, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons. GTL is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America. To learn more about GTL, please visit www.gtl.net or social media sites on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

