Boyd Gaming Chooses Qualtrics EmployeeXM -- Empowering Companies to Actively Close Experience Gaps Across an Entire Organization

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in employee experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced that Boyd Gaming, one of the largest and most successful gaming and hospitality companies in the United States, has selected Qualtrics EmployeeXM™.

"Now, more than ever, organizations like Boyd Gaming are leading out and investing more to understand what their people need and take quick action to address employee experience gaps in real-time when it matters most," said Jay Choi, EVP and GM of EmployeeXM, Qualtrics. "Qualtrics powerful XM Platform™ helps thousands of organizations across the globe create programs that improve experiences for all employees — leading to more engaged and productive workforces."

EmployeeXM empowers organizations to close experience gaps by gathering feedback across the entire employee lifecycle. With a people science-backed approach, EmployeeXM automatically identifies the actions HR leaders and managers can take to drive strategic transformation and improve the everyday experiences of employees that deliver back to the bottom line. To learn more, visit www.qualtrics.com/employee-experience/ .

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader in employee experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 12,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™) –– the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

