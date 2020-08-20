Boyd Gaming Completes Exchange Offer For 4.750% Senior Notes Due 2027

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) (the "Company") today announced that it has completed its offer to exchange all of its outstanding $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.750% Senior Notes due 2027 (the "Unregistered Notes") for new 4.750% Senior Notes due 2027 that have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Exchange Offer").

The Exchange Offer expired at 11:59 p.m. New York City time on August 14, 2020 (such time and date, the "Expiration Date"). As of the Expiration Date, 99.976% of the Unregistered Notes had been validly tendered and accepted for exchange.

The Exchange Offer was made pursuant to a registration rights agreement entered into by the Company when it originally issued the Unregistered Notes on December 3, 2019.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to exchange, nor a solicitation of an offer to exchange, any securities. The Exchange Offer was made only pursuant to a prospectus for the Exchange Offer, dated July 13, 2020, and related letter of transmittal, which were filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting and iGaming operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

SOURCE Boyd Gaming Corporation

Related Links

http://www.boydgaming.com

