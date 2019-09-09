Boyd Gaming, FanDuel Group Launch Sports Betting In Indiana, Iowa

The openings follow the successful debut of the FanDuel Sportsbook at Boyd Gaming's Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, in March, as well as the companies' launch of mobile sports betting across the state of Pennsylvania in July. In the coming months, the two companies also plan to introduce mobile sports products under the FanDuel brand in both Iowa and Indiana, pending the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

"Together, Boyd Gaming and FanDuel Group continue to successfully capitalize on the historic opportunity afforded by the legalization and expansion of sports betting in new states across the country," said Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming. "The FanDuel Sportsbook is off to a great start in Pennsylvania, contributing to solid growth in visitation and profitability at our Valley Forge Casino Resort near Philadelphia. We are confident our partners at FanDuel will deliver excellent results in Iowa and Indiana as well, further expanding Boyd Gaming's customer base and enhancing our long-term competitive appeal."

"Working with Boyd Gaming to open four Sportsbooks across Iowa and Indiana in such a short timeframe is an incredible achievement and something our retail team is proud of," said Matt King, Chief Executive Officer of FanDuel Group. "Boyd Gaming continues to be a key partner as we further expand our offerings nationwide by bringing FanDuel's first-class sports betting experience to the Midwest."

In honor of the kick-off of the 2019-20 professional football season, Boyd Gaming and FanDuel celebrated their newest retail sportsbooks with ceremonial first bets placed by four retired football stars: Chicago Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher (Blue Chip); Green Bay star wide receiver and world champion Antonio Freeman (Diamond Jo Dubuque); Minnesota Hall of Fame defensive end John Randle (Diamond Jo Worth); and Cincinnati's legendary quarterback Ken Anderson (Belterra Resort).

The partnership between Boyd Gaming and FanDuel Group includes collaborative efforts between the two companies in mobile and online sports betting and casino games, where permitted by law. The agreement includes states where Boyd Gaming holds gaming licenses, excluding Nevada, as well as additional states covered under Boyd Gaming's current market-access agreements. Boyd Gaming currently has access in 15 states nationwide, representing more than 36% of the U.S. population.

In addition to their retail and online gaming partnership, Boyd Gaming and FanDuel are engaged in extensive co-branding and cross-promotional efforts, as the two companies actively market each other's properties and products to their respective customer bases nationwide.

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company currently operates 1.77 million square feet of casino space, more than 38,000 gaming machines, 815 table games, more than 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, DRAFT, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 45 states and 8 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

