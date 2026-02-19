BOYD GAMING INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER SHARE

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) announced that its Board of Directors has increased the Company's quarterly dividend to $0.20 per share, up from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share. The dividend is payable April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2026.

About Boyd Gaming

