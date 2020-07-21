Boyd Gaming Launches Stardust Social Casino

"Though the Stardust Resort and Casino closed more than a decade ago, this iconic brand remains one of the most legendary names in Las Vegas history," said Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming. "With the launch of Stardust Social Casino, we are bringing back the nostalgia and excitement of this brand with a social gaming experience worthy of the Stardust name."

In addition to offering a wide selection of popular games from the comfort of players' homes, Stardust Social Casino also offers rewards and benefits at Boyd Gaming properties across the country. Virtual credit purchases in the app will earn points and Tier Credits within Boyd Gaming's B Connected player loyalty program, redeemable at Boyd Gaming properties across the country.

The mobile game elegantly captures the nostalgia of the classic Las Vegas experience once offered by the Stardust Resort and Casino. Throughout its nearly 50-year history, the Stardust was one of the most beloved and storied brands on the Strip – home to the Le Lido de Paris burlesque show, the first Las Vegas stage of legendary magicians Siegfried & Roy, and the inspiration behind the critically acclaimed 1995 movie "Casino."

"Stardust is a name that clearly resonates with gaming customers across all generations," Smith said. "Given its considerable brand equity, we believe the Stardust name will give Boyd Gaming a unique advantage as we further expand our online and mobile gaming presence."

To learn more about the Stardust Social Casino app, visit the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

