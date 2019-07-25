Boyd Gaming Properties First to Receive Aristocrat's New FarmVille™ and Madonna™ Slot Titles

"Boyd Gaming takes pride in offering our customers a unique and memorable gaming experience, and we are thrilled to enhance and elevate that experience with these fun and exciting new games," said Steve Thompson, Executive Vice President of Operations for Boyd Gaming.

"We are honored to introduce this landmark new cabinet and two great new games in concert with a fantastic partner of Aristocrat in Boyd Gaming. FarmVille and Madonna are two iconic brands, and they are the perfect fit for the completely new experience that awaits players with the EDGE X cabinet. We hope players will go to their favorite Boyd Gaming property to experience the fun these games provide," said Jon Hanlin, Vice President Commercial Strategy, Gaming Operations for Aristocrat.

Players will get into the groove with Madonna, featuring a multi-site progressive with a grand jackpot starting value of $250,000 or a single-site progressive with a grand jackpot starting value of $5,000. This game features persistent Mighty Cash Hold & Spin Multipliers, free games, and a "Like a Virgin" Wheel Bonus. A unique karaoke feature on the button desk enables players to sing along with their favorite Madonna songs while playing the game.

In FarmVille, slot players will find all their favorite characters, farm animals, livestock, and a single-site progressive with grand jackpot starting values of $2,500 or $5,000. The game features progressive free games and the Mighty Cash Hold & Spin mechanic.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company currently operates 1.76 million square feet of casino space, approximately 38,000 gaming machines, 900 table games, more than 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

About Aristocrat

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in around 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend products and services. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at http://www.aristocrat-us.com.

