Boyd Gaming Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Results

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said: "Across the country, our team members did a tremendous job getting our properties back open quickly and safely over the final six weeks of the quarter. And since reopening began, we are off to an excellent start. On a comparable basis at our reopened properties, we achieved Companywide EBITDAR growth and significant margin improvement while complying with state-regulated reductions in gaming capacity. During the reopening period, our Midwest & South properties posted double-digit EBITDAR gains, while our Las Vegas Locals properties also improved EBITDAR performance versus prior year. While overall visitation and revenues are down, spend per visit is robust, and we have successfully streamlined operating and marketing expenses to drive margin gains of more than 1,000 basis points in both the Midwest & South and Las Vegas Locals segments. These positive operating trends are continuing into July, giving us confidence that we can sustain increased efficiencies in our operating model."

Smith continued: "We are also making great progress positioning our Company for the digital future of our industry. With the recent launch of our Stardust Social Casino mobile app, we established our first interactive gaming presence under the Stardust brand. We also continued to expand our strategic partnership with FanDuel Group as we introduced an online casino product in the state of Pennsylvania. With our industry-leading strategic partner and the iconic Stardust brand, Boyd Gaming is in an excellent position to capitalize on the compelling growth opportunity presented by interactive gaming and mobile sports betting."

Due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Boyd Gaming reported second-quarter 2020 revenues of $209.9 million, compared to $846.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. The Company recorded a net loss of $108.5 million, or $0.96 per share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $48.5 million, or $0.43 per share, for the year-ago period.

Total Adjusted EBITDAR(1) was $16.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $232.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted Earnings(1) for the second quarter of 2020 reflect a loss of $110.5 million, or $0.98 per share, compared to Adjusted Earnings of $52.5 million, or $0.46 per share, for the same period in 2019.

(1) See footnotes at the end of the release for additional information relative to non-GAAP financial measures.

Operations Review

During the period from March 18 through May 19, 2020, all 29 of the Company's properties nationwide were closed under state and local orders aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19. The Company resumed operations at 26 properties on the following dates.(2)

May 20 : Delta Downs , Evangeline Downs , Treasure Chest

, , Treasure Chest May 21 : IP Casino Resort Spa, Sam's Town Tunica

IP Casino Resort Spa, Sam's Town Tunica May 23 : Kansas Star

Kansas Star May 27 : Sam's Town Shreveport, Amelia Belle

Sam's Town Shreveport, June 1 : Ameristar St. Charles, Ameristar Kansas City, Diamond Jo Dubuque , Diamond Jo Worth

Ameristar St. Charles, Ameristar Kansas City, , June 4 : The Orleans , Gold Coast , Suncoast, Aliante, Cannery, Sam's Town, Jokers Wild, California , Fremont

The , , Suncoast, Aliante, Cannery, Sam's Town, Jokers Wild, , June 15 : Blue Chip, Belterra Casino Resort

Blue Chip, Belterra Casino Resort June 19 : Belterra Park

Belterra Park June 26 : Valley Forge

Valley Forge July 1 : Par-A-Dice

The following comparisons reflect operating trends for the period from the reopening date of each property through June 30, 2020, as compared to the corresponding period of the prior year. All properties operated under significantly reduced capacity in compliance with local and state restrictions.

Combined revenues for the 16 reopened Midwest & South segment properties were down 18% from the comparable prior-year period, while combined Adjusted EBITDAR rose 16% and operating margins increased more than 1,200 basis points. The seven Las Vegas Locals properties that reopened on June 4, 2020, reported a combined revenue decrease of 28% from the prior year, while combined Adjusted EBITDAR grew 1% and operating margins increased nearly 1,300 basis points. The Company's two reopened Downtown Las Vegas segment properties reported a combined revenue decline of 60% from the prior year while combined Adjusted EBITDAR for the reopening period was breakeven, reflecting the impact of reduced visitation to Las Vegas as well as lower business volumes from the Company's Hawaiian customer base.

Segment results for the second quarter and year-to-date periods ended June 30, 2020, are presented in the financial tables accompanying this release.

(2) As of July 28, 2020, Eastside Cannery, Eldorado and Main Street Station remain closed to the public.

Balance Sheet Update

As of June 30, 2020, Boyd Gaming had cash on hand of $1.31 billion, and total debt of $4.98 billion. Cash and debt balances reflect the Company's issuance of $600 million of 8.625% senior notes due 2025 on May 21, 2020, as well as $670 million drawn from the Company's revolving credit facilities on March 16, 2020.

Forward-looking Statements and Company Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as "may," "will," "might," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "could," "would," "estimate," "continue," "pursue," or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company's expectations, goals or intentions regarding future performance. In addition, forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the impacts of COVID-19 on the Company, future operating trends at the Company's properties following reopening, continuing cost efficiencies and margin improvements, and the Company's future digital gaming initiatives, including development of the Stardust brand. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ongoing uncertainty about COVID-19, its duration and impact, the possibility of future closures and length of closures of the Company's properties, negative perceptions of visiting properties that have large groups of people, the cost to comply with any mandated health requirements associated with the virus, the extent of consumer demand upon re-opening, the negative effects on the Company's workforce, suppliers, contractors and other partners, as well as the impact on the customer experience of necessary health and safety measures implemented at the direction of State and local governments and gaming regulators. Risks also include fluctuations in the Company's operating results; the results of operations of its properties in various markets; the political climate and its effects on consumer spending and its impact on the travel industry; the state of the economy and its effect on consumer spending and the Company's results of operations; the impact and effects of the local economies in the markets where the Company has operations; the receipt of legislative, and other state, federal and local approvals for the Company's development projects; whether online gaming will become legalized in various states, the Company's ability to operate online gaming profitably, or otherwise; consumer reaction to fluctuations in the stock market and economic factors; the effects of events adversely impacting the economy or the regions from which the Company draws a significant percentage of its customers; competition; litigation; financial community and rating agency perceptions of the Company and its subsidiaries; changes in laws and regulations, including increased taxes; the availability and price of energy, weather, regulation, economic, credit and capital market conditions; and the effects of war, terrorist or similar activity. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and in other sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting and iGaming operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

