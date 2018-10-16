Boyd Gaming Reports Third-Quarter 2018 Results

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said: "Over the last several months we significantly bolstered our Company's long-term growth prospects with the acquisition of five new properties in four states, further expanding our geographic reach and significantly strengthening our robust free cash flow. In addition, our recent strategic partnership with FanDuel Group puts us in strong position to take full advantage of emerging sports-betting and interactive gaming opportunities that will expand our appeal to new groups of customers nationwide."

Commenting on the Company's operating performance, Smith added: "Positive operating trends remained firmly in place throughout our business in the third quarter. As a result of our ongoing efforts to drive marketing and operational efficiencies throughout the business, we continued to deliver same-store Adjusted EBITDA growth in both the Las Vegas Locals and Midwest and South segments. In addition, Companywide operating margins reached their highest third-quarter levels since 2005. This was yet another great quarter for our Company, and I remain confident in our future prospects as we successfully execute a well-balanced strategic plan to create long-term value for our shareholders."

Boyd Gaming reported third-quarter revenues of $612.2 million, up 3.5% from $591.5 million in the third quarter of 2017. The Company reported net income of $11.8 million, or $0.10 per share, for the third quarter of 2018, compared to $23.2 million, or $0.20 per share, for the year-ago period. Project development, preopening and writedown expenses increased $15.6 million over the prior-year period due to acquisition and development-related activities and the launch of the Company's redesigned player loyalty program. Interest expense increased $11.4 million, largely due to debt incurred to fund the Company's recent acquisitions.

Total Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $148.8 million, up 5.8% from $140.5 million in the third quarter of 2017. Adjusted Earnings(1) for the third quarter 2018 were $26.7 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to Adjusted Earnings of $25.7 million, or $0.22 per share, for the same period in 2017.

(1) See footnotes at the end of the release for additional information relative to non-GAAP financial measures.

Operations Review



Las Vegas Locals

In the Las Vegas Locals segment, third-quarter 2018 revenues were $208.8 million versus $209.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Third-quarter 2018 Adjusted EBITDA was $60.0 million, up 6.6% from $56.3 million in the third quarter of 2017, as operating margins improved nearly 200 basis points year-over-year.

The segment delivered its 14th consecutive quarter of Adjusted EBITDA growth and margin improvement, driven by ongoing marketing and operational refinements, as well as continued strength in the regional economy. Strong operating trends continued throughout the segment, with revenues reflecting continued initiatives to drive increased profitability through refined marketing programs.

Downtown Las Vegas

In the Downtown Las Vegas segment, revenues were $59.2 million in the third quarter of 2018, up from $58.8 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA was $11.4 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared to $11.6 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting an increased loss of approximately $900,000 at the Company's Hawaiian charter service due largely to higher fuel costs.

The Company's three downtown properties performed at record levels during the third quarter, due to continued strength in visitation throughout the downtown area and strong business volumes from the Company's Hawaiian customer base. These strong operating trends were offset by the increased charter-service loss, as well as continued disruption from nearby project development and freeway construction.

Midwest and South

In the Midwest and South segment, revenues were $344.3 million, increasing from $323.1 million in the third quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was $97.8 million, up 8.5% from $90.1 million in the year-ago period. Results for the segment include $3.5 million in combined Adjusted EBITDA contributions from Valley Forge Casino Resort, acquired on September 17, 2018, and Lattner Entertainment, acquired on June 1, 2018.

On a same-store basis, results reflect broad-based growth in revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, as segment operating margins improved nearly 90 basis points. Segment results benefited from ongoing efficiencies in marketing and operations, as well as healthy economic conditions across the Company's regional markets.

Balance Sheet Statistics

As of September 30, 2018, Boyd Gaming had cash on hand of $441.0 million, and total debt of $3.60 billion. Cash and debt balances reflect the Company's issuance of $700 million in 6.000% Senior Notes due 2026, completed in June 2018.

Full-Year 2018 Guidance

For the full year 2018, Boyd Gaming projects total Adjusted EBITDAR(1) of $660 million to $675 million. This projection confirms the Company's previously provided guidance, and includes the impacts of the recent acquisitions.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 (a) 2018 2017 (a) Revenues Gaming $ 446,760 $ 428,852 $ 1,335,011 $ 1,309,922 Food and beverage 86,006 84,996 259,006 259,245 Room 47,984 47,600 145,330 142,284 Other 31,446 30,094 95,760 94,280 Total revenues 612,196 591,542 1,835,107 1,805,731 Operating costs and expenses Gaming 197,435 188,044 580,461 569,597 Food and beverage 82,179 82,942 246,488 251,717 Room 22,288 21,845 64,875 64,594 Other 21,149 19,966 63,599 62,500 Selling, general and administrative 88,054 91,288 263,678 275,938 Maintenance and utilities 32,927 30,244 89,526 82,507 Depreciation and amortization 54,688 55,201 159,887 161,728 Corporate expense 25,055 19,339 74,975 63,388 Project development, preopening and writedowns 18,588 2,975 27,829 8,731 Impairments of assets — — 993 — Other operating items, net 265 758 2,196 1,707 Total operating costs and expenses 542,628 512,602 1,574,507 1,542,407 Operating income 69,568 78,940 260,600 263,324 Other expense (income) Interest income (2,189) (452) (3,168) (1,367) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 54,670 43,309 143,888 129,711 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt — 319 61 853 Other, net 16 (139) (388) 531 Total other expense, net 52,497 43,037 140,393 129,728 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 17,071 35,903 120,207 133,596 Income tax provision (5,234) (12,746) (28,373) (47,671) Income from continuing operations, net of tax 11,837 23,157 91,834 85,925 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — — 347 21,392 Net income $ 11,837 $ 23,157 $ 92,181 $ 107,317 Basic net income per common share Continuing operations $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.81 $ 0.74 Discontinued operations — — — 0.19 Basic net income per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.81 $ 0.93 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 114,410 114,836 114,443 115,108 Diluted net income per common share Continuing operations $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.80 $ 0.75 Discontinued operations — — — 0.18 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.80 $ 0.93 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 115,070 115,501 115,147 115,768

__________________________________________ (a) Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 (ASC 606), Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which the Company adopted effective January 1, 2018, utilizing the full retrospective transition method.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2018 2017 (a) 2018 2017 (a) Total Revenues by Reportable Segment Las Vegas Locals $ 208,781 $ 209,666 $ 650,930 $ 648,580 Downtown Las Vegas 59,163 58,781 180,833 179,360 Midwest and South 344,252 323,095 1,003,344 977,791 Total revenues $ 612,196 $ 591,542 $ 1,835,107 $ 1,805,731 Adjusted EBITDA by Reportable Segment Las Vegas Locals $ 60,021 $ 56,296 $ 201,299 $ 185,510 Downtown Las Vegas 11,368 11,595 38,129 37,841 Midwest and South 97,837 90,135 290,593 278,178 Property Adjusted EBITDA 169,226 158,026 530,021 501,529 Corporate expense (b) (20,475) (17,480) (57,375) (53,850) Adjusted EBITDA 148,751 140,546 472,646 447,679 Other operating costs and expenses Deferred rent 275 290 825 977 Depreciation and amortization 54,688 55,201 159,887 161,728 Share-based compensation expense 5,367 2,382 20,316 11,212 Project development, preopening and writedowns 18,588 2,975 27,829 8,731 Impairments of assets — — 993 — Other operating items, net 265 758 2,196 1,707 Total other operating costs and expenses 79,183 61,606 212,046 184,355 Operating income 69,568 78,940 260,600 263,324 Other expense (income) Interest income (2,189) (452) (3,168) (1,367) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 54,670 43,309 143,888 129,711 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt — 319 61 853 Other, net 16 (139) (388) 531 Total other expense, net 52,497 43,037 140,393 129,728 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 17,071 35,903 120,207 133,596 Income tax provision (5,234) (12,746) (28,373) (47,671) Income from continuing operations, net of tax 11,837 23,157 91,834 85,925 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — — 347 21,392 Net income $ 11,837 $ 23,157 $ 92,181 $ 107,317

__________________________________________ (a) Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 (ASC 606), Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which the Company adopted effective January 1, 2018, utilizing the full retrospective transition method. (b) Reconciliation of corporate expense:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Corporate expense as reported on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations $ 25,055 $ 19,339 $ 74,975 $ 63,388 Corporate share-based compensation expense (4,580) (1,859) (17,600) (9,538) Corporate expense as reported on the above table $ 20,475 $ 17,480 $ 57,375 $ 53,850

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliations of Net Income to Adjusted Earnings and Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 (a) 2018 2017 (a) Net income $ 11,837 $ 23,157 $ 92,181 $ 107,317 Less: income from discontinued operations, net of tax — — (347) (21,392) Income from continuing operations, net of tax 11,837 23,157 91,834 85,925 Pretax adjustments: Project development, preopening and writedowns 18,588 2,975 27,829 8,731 Impairments of assets — — 993 — Other operating items, net 265 758 2,196 1,707 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt — 319 61 853 Other, net 16 (139) (388) 531 Total adjustments 18,869 3,913 30,691 11,822 Income tax effect for above adjustments (4,038) (1,387) (6,612) (4,267) Adjusted earnings $ 26,668 $ 25,683 $ 115,913 $ 93,480 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.80 $ 0.93 Less: income from discontinued operations per share — — — (0.18) Income from continuing operations per share 0.10 0.20 0.80 0.75 Pretax adjustments: Project development, preopening and writedowns 0.16 0.02 0.24 0.08 Impairments of assets — — 0.01 — Other operating items, net — 0.01 0.02 0.01 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt — — — 0.01 Other, net — — — — Total adjustments 0.16 0.03 0.27 0.10 Income tax effect for above adjustments (0.03) (0.01) (0.06) (0.04) Adjusted earnings per share, diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.22 $ 1.01 $ 0.81 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 115,070 115,501 115,147 115,768

__________________________________________ (a) Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 (ASC 606), Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which the Company adopted effective January 1, 2018, utilizing the full retrospective transition method.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Regulation G, "Conditions for Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures," prescribes the conditions for use of non-GAAP financial information in public disclosures. We believe that our presentations of the following non-GAAP financial measures are important supplemental measures of operating performance to investors: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS). The following discussion defines these terms and why we believe they are useful measures of our performance. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding forward-looking GAAP measure due to our inability to project special charges and certain expenses.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR

EBITDA is a commonly used measure of performance in our industry that we believe, when considered with measures calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), provides our investors a more complete understanding of our operating results before the impact of investing and financing transactions and income taxes and facilitates comparisons between us and our competitors. Management has historically adjusted EBITDA when evaluating operating performance because we believe that the inclusion or exclusion of certain recurring and non-recurring items is necessary to provide a full understanding of our core operating results and as a means to evaluate period-to-period results. We refer to this measure as Adjusted EBITDA. We have chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to evaluate the results of core on-going operations. We have historically reported this measure to our investors and believe that the continued inclusion of Adjusted EBITDA provides consistency in our financial reporting. We use Adjusted EBITDA in this press release because we believe it is useful to investors in allowing greater transparency related to a significant measure used by our management in their financial and operational decision-making. Adjusted EBITDA is among the more significant factors in management's internal evaluation of total company and individual property performance and in the evaluation of incentive compensation related to property management. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure in the evaluation of potential acquisitions and dispositions. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by management in the annual budget process. Externally, we believe these measures continue to be used by investors in their assessment of our operating performance and the valuation of our company. Adjusted EBITDA reflects EBITDA adjusted for deferred rent, share-based compensation expense, project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt and other operating items, net. Following the Company's acquisition during the fourth quarter of 2018 of properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust, the Company will begin presenting Adjusted EBITDAR, which will reflect Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with the master lease.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted Earnings is net income before project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, other non-recurring adjustments, net, and income from discontinued operations, net of tax. Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS are presented solely as supplemental disclosures because management believes that they are widely used measures of performance in the gaming industry.

Limitations on the Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The use of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EPS and certain other non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. Our presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EPS or certain other non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the presentation used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes and other items have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest and income taxes, capital expenditures and other items both in our reconciliations to the historical GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EPS and certain other non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EPS and certain other non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP, nor should these measures be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EPS and certain other non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding historical GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

Forward-looking Statements and Company Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as "may," "will," "might," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "could," "would," "estimate," "continue," "pursue," or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company's expectations, goals or intentions regarding future performance. In addition, forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding: the benefits from the Company's recently completed acquisitions of five new properties and the strategic partnership with FanDuel Group, progress in positioning the Company to keep creating long-term shareholder value, progress towards executing on its strategic plan, and the overall direction of the Company and all of the statements under the heading "Full-Year 2018 Guidance." Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the Company's operating results; recovery of its properties in various markets; the political climate and its effects on consumer spending and its impact on the travel industry; the state of the economy and its effect on consumer spending and the Company's results of operations; the timing for economic recovery, its effect on the Company's business and the local economies where the Company's properties are located; the receipt of legislative, and other state, federal and local approvals for the Company's development projects; whether online gaming will become legalized in various states, the Company's ability to operate online gaming profitably, or otherwise; consumer reaction to fluctuations in the stock market and economic factors; the fact that the Company's expansion, development and renovation projects (including enhancements to improve property performance) are subject to many risks inherent in expansion, development or construction of a new or existing project; the effects of events adversely impacting the economy or the regions from which the Company draws a significant percentage of its customers; competition; litigation; financial community and rating agency perceptions of the Company and its subsidiaries; changes in laws and regulations, including increased taxes; the availability and price of energy, weather, regulation, economic, credit and capital market conditions; and the effects of war, terrorist or similar activity. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and in other sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company currently operates 1.76 million square feet of casino space, approximately 38,000 gaming machines, 900 table games, more than 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

