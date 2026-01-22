Boyden Celebrates 80th Anniversary with Continued Growth, Evolution and Innovation

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyden, a leading international executive search and leadership consulting firm, marks its 80th anniversary this year, celebrating decades of growth, evolution and innovation in the sector. This milestone makes Boyden one of the most long-established firms in executive search, interim management and leadership consulting worldwide.

As part of the firm's 80th anniversary recognition, Boyden has launched a new website reflecting its global capabilities to serve clients.

"Longevity is made possible through adaptability and innovation – two qualities reflected in Boyden partners worldwide," said President & CEO Chad Hesters. "As we celebrate eight decades of industry leadership, we also look forward to the next chapter of continued innovation in order to serve our clients."

Founded in New York in 1946 by industry pioneer Sidney Boyden, the firm has helped define and shape executive search—evolving from a one-man boutique into a global powerhouse in leadership and talent advisory, uniting 300+ partners across more than 75 offices in over 45 countries.

Boyden's well-established global presence has proven especially critical for clients in today's business environment – one being reshaped by rapid technological, geopolitical and socioeconomic change. Businesses today seek leaders who can work across borders, cultures and business functions to ensure long-term success. With expertise serving family-owned, privately held, mid-cap firms to global, multinational organizations, Boyden continues to expand its global presence and team of experts to ensure they're meeting that demand from clients.

In 2025, the firm continued to receive global recognition, with Forbes naming Boyden to its lists of America's and Canada's Best Executive Recruiting Firms, alongside honors from leading local business publications across EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LATAM.

"Eight decades of continued growth and industry recognition reflect our deep commitment to listening to—and evolving with—our clients," said Kathleen Dunton, Chair, Boyden Board of Directors, and Managing Partner, Germany. "From adding and expanding specialized practice groups in response to developing business leadership trends to implementing the same AI-powered technologies transforming the businesses we serve, every step we've taken is to deliver the highest of quality for our clients. That dedication will sustain us to celebrate many more milestones as an industry leader."

