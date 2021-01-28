Boye® Launches DIY Kits Designed by Crochet Prodigy Jonah Larson to Spread Love of Fiber Arts to New Generation of Crafters

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boye®, a division of IG Design Group Americas, Inc. (DGA) and the premier brand of crochet hooks and knitting needles, announced an exclusive collaboration with 13-year old crochet prodigy and philanthropist Jonah Larson to launch a collection of all-inclusive crochet kits designed for kids and beginners of all ages.

Crochet prodigy Jonah Larson and Boye® launch a line of DIY kits to inspire kids and adults to learn to crochet. Tweet this Jonah Larson, 13-year old crochet prodigy and philanthropist, is partnering with Boye crochet hooks to launch a line of 10 easy-to-make crochet kits designed for kids and beginners of all ages. The Hello Crochet Friends! kits are available at Simplicity.com for $9.99 each.

"We admire the enthusiasm, joy and positive spirit that Jonah brings to the crochet community across the globe," said Tyra Derr, Vice President, Marketing, DGA. "This whimsical collection of DIY projects truly supports Jonah's desire to share his love for crochet with as many people as possible."

The Hello Crochet Friends! line includes a variety of colorful and easy-to-make projects such as friendship bracelets, pencil cups, coasters, and stuffed animals. Each kit contains everything needed to complete the project, including color instructions, yarn and crochet hooks. A limited quantity is available starting today at Simplicity.com and jonahhands.com for $9.99 each, with a national rollout planned at Michaels retail stores and michaels.com this spring.

"I want to inspire more people, especially kids like me, to experience the fun of using their hands to create incredible pieces of yarn art," said Jonah. "They'll be amazed at how easy it is to learn to crochet, and soon will be ready to move on to explore bigger projects like blankets, shawls and scarfs."

Recognized as one of the 12 Most Inspirational Kids of 2020 in Dynamath, a Scholastic Classroom Magazine, Jonah taught himself to crochet at age 5, and now has more than 270,000 Instagram followers and 100,000 YouTube subscribers. He established Jonah's Hands LLC to share his designs while giving back to the community, and helped fund a library and science lab in the rural village where his parents adopted him from in Ethiopia. Jonah is a regular correspondent on The Drew Barrymore Show, interviewing celebrities such as Jimmy Fallon and Henry Winkler from his crochet headquarters at home in La Crosse, WI.

A second Hello Crochet Friends! collection with Boye is planned for later this year.

About Boye, a Division of IG Design Group Americas, Inc.

Established as Boye Needle in 1906, the company introduced the first complete line of crochet hooks made in America. Over the years, Boye became recognized as a premier brand of crochet hooks and knitting needles, and a favorite of beginner crafters. In 1989, Boye Needle merged into Wrights, a leading supplier of craft items including sewing notions, quilting tools, and ribbon, which is part of Simplicity Creative Corp., a subsidiary of IG Design Group Americas, Inc.

For more information visit Boye online.

About Jonah's Hands LLC

Crochet prodigy Jonah Larson established Jonah's Hands LLC as a platform to give back to the community and spread the love of crochet around the world.

https://jonahhands.com

SOURCE IG Design Group Americas, Inc.