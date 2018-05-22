Boyle Transportation Credits SmartDrive Program as Key Factor in Winning TCA Grand Prize for National Fleet Safety

"Boyle holds its safety program to a higher standard than simply counting accidents per mile," said John Lyboldt, TCA president. "It has truly developed a safety culture that permeates through every employee in every aspect of the company."

Reinforcing the notion that safety is all encompassing, Boyle maximizes its use of the SmartDrive video-based safety program by taking advantage of SmartDrive 360 and SmartDrive SmartIQ analytics. Since implementing the SmartDrive program, Boyle has achieved significant safety improvements, including a 95 percent reduction in instances of unsafe following distance, 97 percent reduction in the number of incomplete stops at stop signs and 88 percent reduction in the number of unsafe lane changes. In addition, the fleet has experienced a 90 percent improvement in its SmartDrive Safety Score, an objective measurement of risk based on specific driving habits.

"With additional camera deployment enabled by SmartDrive 360, we have a complete view of any incident and comprehensive insight into risk. Coupled with active safety, the SmartDrive program supports ongoing coaching opportunities for our professional drivers," commented Michael Lasko, Boyle safety and quality manager. "So many collisions are sideswipes and are someone else's fault. Now, with SmartDrive 360, we know what happened even when an incident occurs alongside our trucks. Two cameras are fine, but for us, SmartDrive 360 is the answer. It's a homerun."

Boyle is a driver-centric company and safety is at the forefront of everything the company does. Business decisions and investments are designed to help drivers be safe, successful and equip them to serve as brand ambassadors. The decision to adopt the SmartDrive program dovetails with this dedication to driver safety. From exonerating drivers against false claims and ensuring continuous improvement to on-going coaching and an innovative performance-based incentive program, Boyle relies on the SmartDrive SmartIQ transportation intelligence suite for the data that helps continually drive its safety program forward.

"With SmartIQ we receive much more than just video of an accident," added Lasko, "The amount of data you receive—and that SmartDrive analyzes—is invaluable. You're able to look at the data and figure out where there are problems—even in areas you may not even realize there was a problem. I'm not overwhelmed by the data. Rather, it helps me focus my attention so I know who to train and what to train them on. We now have the data to support our decisions." With SmartIQ, Boyle analyzes its idling and MPG to identify potential savings. The company has also developed an incentive program based on SmartDrive Safety Scores, allowing drivers to earn a substantial safety and performance bonus for maintaining a score below a set goal for a set period of time.

"I've seen drivers have initially higher safety scores than we'd like to see," continued Lasko. "But, through coaching, training, and working in partnership with our professional drivers we are able to drive down the scores and reduce risks that we incur on the road."

"We congratulate the entire Boyle Transportation team on its selection for this prestigious recognition from TCA," stated Steve Mitgang, SmartDrive CEO. "Knowing the carrier has achieved such substantial results since adopting the SmartDrive program reaffirms what so many other fleets have noted: no other solution offers the depth and breadth of insight delivered by advanced video-based transportation intelligence. It's an honor to collaborate with Boyle to drive continued improvement in fleet safety and operational efficiency."

About Boyle Transportation

Boyle Transportation is a specialized trucking firm that provides exceptional quality, safety, and security to select clients in the life science, defense, and government sectors. Headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, the company's quality management system has been ISO registered since 1998. Boyle was named one of North America's 20 Best Fleets to Drive For in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. A recipient of multiple military Quality Awards, Boyle Transportation also earned the TCA 2017 Grand Prize for National Fleet Safety.

About SmartDrive Systems

SmartDrive Systems, the recipient of Frost & Sullivan's Customer Value Leadership Award for Video Safety Solutions, gives fleets and drivers unprecedented driving performance insight and analysis, helping save fuel, expenses and lives. Its video analysis, predictive analytics and personalized performance program help fleets improve driving skills, lower operating costs and deliver significant ROI. With an easy-to-use managed service, fleets and drivers can access and self-manage driving performance anytime, anywhere. The company, which is ranked as one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, has compiled the world's largest storehouse of more than 220 million analyzed risky-driving events. SmartDrive Systems is based in San Diego, Calif., and employs over 725 people worldwide.

