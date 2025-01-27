Boyne Capital and Pinnacle Home Improvement Group Announce Florida Expansion with Two Strategic Partnerships

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyne Capital ("Boyne") is pleased to announce that Pinnacle Home Improvement Group ("Pinnacle"), a Boyne portfolio company, has expanded into the Florida market via partnerships with two leading home improvement services providers, FAS Windows & Doors ("FASWD") and Lindholm Roofing ("Lindholm"). With this development, Pinnacle's family of established home improvement brands now operates out of twelve locations across five states (Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Alabama, and Florida).

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, FASWD provides window and door replacement services sold direct to the homeowner, with geographic coverage across Central Florida including the Tampa Bay / St. Petersburg metro area in addition to Greater Orlando. Lindholm Roofing, founded in 2009 and based in Islamorada, Florida, provides installation of replacement metal roofing for single-family homes across the Florida Keys.

FASWD and Lindholm will continue to operate under their current names and branding as part of the Pinnacle Home Improvement Group platform, with both companies' management teams remaining in place.

Jim Marino, CEO of Pinnacle, said "Florida's sustained growth and strong demand for home improvement services makes it a key market for our industry and an important expansion area for the Pinnacle platform. We are excited to partner with the FASWD and Lindholm teams, who are among the most experienced and respected providers in their markets, in expanding the Pinnacle platform into Florida."

"We are proud that the teams at FAS Windows & Doors and Lindholm Roofing have chosen to join the Pinnacle family," said Scott Bartnick, Managing Director at Boyne Capital. "When we formed this platform in partnership with Jim Marino and his team, our goal was to assemble industry leaders across the Southeast who could benefit from growth investment and shared support infrastructure, and the addition of these two businesses demonstrates Pinnacle's ability to attract top-tier partners."

Pinnacle Home Improvement Group is actively seeking to partner with additional industry-leading home improvement services companies focused on roofing, windows, and other exterior services across the Southeast U.S.

About Pinnacle: Pinnacle Home Improvement Group is a home improvement services platform with offices across the Southeast U.S., focused on roof replacement, window replacement, and other exterior services for existing single-family homes. To learn more about Pinnacle, visit www.pinnaclehomeimprovementgroup.com.

About Boyne: Boyne Capital is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on investments in lower middle market companies. Founded in 2006, Boyne has successfully invested in a broad range of industries, including healthcare services, consumer products, niche manufacturing, and business and financial services among others. Beyond financial resources, Boyne provides industry and operational expertise to its portfolio companies and partners with management to drive both company performance and growth. Boyne specializes in providing the capital necessary to fund corporate growth and facilitate owners' and shareholders' partial or full exit. Visit www.boynecapital.com for additional information.

