Boyne Capital Announces Creation of New Home Improvement Services Platform, Pinnacle Home Improvement Group

MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyne Capital ("Boyne") is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has partnered with management to acquire the assets of Pinnacle Home Improvements and form Pinnacle Home Improvement Group ("Pinnacle" or the "Company"), a newly established platform providing home improvement services in the Southeast U.S.

Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Pinnacle is a direct-to-homeowner provider of home improvement services, with a focus on roof replacement, window replacement and other exterior services for existing single-family homes. With additional offices in Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Nashville, TN as well as Charlotte, NC, the Company's existing service footprint covers a range of attractive Southeast U.S. markets, with an established track record of successful greenfield expansion into new geographies.

Pinnacle Home Improvement Group was formed in partnership with founder and CEO Jim Marino, as well as other members of senior management who are continuing in their current roles. Pinnacle aims to build upon its existing market leadership, supported by a long-term track record of high-quality performance and customer experience, by assembling other home improvement industry leaders who can benefit from growth investment, shared infrastructure, and best practices to bring best-in-class home improvement services to markets across the Southeast region.

Derek McDowell, Managing Partner at Boyne Capital, said, "Pinnacle is already a leader in the home services industry due to its reputation for quality and relentless focus on customer experience, providing an excellent foundation for accelerated growth. We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Jim Marino and the Pinnacle team in expanding this platform into new markets."

Jim Marino, CEO of Pinnacle, said, "I am excited to partner with the Boyne team in forming this platform and bringing Pinnacle into a new phase of growth. We see a tremendous opportunity to build upon our strong position and expand into new markets both organically and through partnerships with other leaders in our industry, and Boyne is the right partner to help us scale this platform to its full potential."

Scott Bartnick, Principal at Boyne Capital, said "We see an exciting opportunity in home improvement services to execute on organic growth initiatives and strategic M&A in building out a leading super-regional platform, and we found in Pinnacle a foundational asset with experienced leadership that shares our enthusiasm and our ambitious expansion plans. We are thrilled to be partnering with Jim Marino and his team and we look forward to supporting the growth of this platform."

The Pinnacle transaction represents the most recent platform investment in BCM Fund II. Boyne Capital is dedicated to investing in the lower middle market, targeting companies with revenues of less than $100 million and EBITDA of $3 million to $15 million.

About Boyne: Boyne Capital is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on investments in lower middle market companies. Founded in 2006, Boyne has successfully invested in a broad range of industries, including healthcare services, consumer products and services, manufacturing, business and financial services, and industrial, infrastructure, and engineering services, among others. Beyond financial resources, Boyne provides industry and operational expertise to its portfolio companies and partners with management to drive both company performance and growth. Boyne specializes in providing the capital necessary to fund corporate growth and facilitate owners' and shareholders' partial or full exit. For additional information, please visit www.boynecapital.com 

