Boyne Capital has Acquired Master's Lumber and Hardware, LLC

MIAMI, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyne Capital ("Boyne") is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has partnered with management to acquire Master's Lumber & Hardware, LLC dba Masters Building Products ("Masters" or the "Company"), a building products development, manufacturing, and distribution company.

Masters uses eco-friendly materials in its products, offering over 100 flooring styles between interior and exterior applications, over 500 molding products that include decorative trims and transitions moldings, 25 installation products, and more than 30 outdoor products such as siding, decking, turf, and pavers. The Company has a strategic footprint in the Southeast US, with its corporate headquarters and three main distribution facilities located throughout Florida in Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa, and Jacksonville.

Masters has differentiated itself through the development of its own IP and trademarking of house brands in the flooring space, such as Parkay and Parkay Outdoor, Mtrim, and Sound Guard.

Boyne Managing Partner and CEO, Derek McDowell, said, "Masters is an impressive operation that has successfully grown into a distinctive platform of proprietary branded building products. We are excited to partner with Juan Molina and Andres Abad, Masters' Co-Founders, and their long-tenured management team to continue to grow the company and support expansion efforts."

Mr. Molina and Mr. Abad said, "the Boyne team has been excellent to work with through this process, and we are excited to have such supportive partners. Masters has immense opportunity in front of it, and we look forward to collaborating on strategic initiatives to take the company to new heights."

The Masters transaction represents the latest platform investment in BCM Fund II ("Fund"). Boyne Capital is dedicated to investing in the lower middle market sector, specifically companies with revenues of less than $100 million and with EBITDA of $3 million to $15 million.

Boyne Capital is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on investments in lower middle market companies. Founded in 2006, Boyne has successfully invested in a broad range of industries, including healthcare services, consumer products, manufacturing, and business & financial services. Beyond financial resources, Boyne provides industry and operational expertise to its portfolio companies and partners with management to drive company performance and growth. Boyne specializes in providing the capital necessary to fund corporate growth and facilitate owners and shareholders' partial or full exit. For additional information, please visit www.boynecapital.com.

