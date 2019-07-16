Boyne Capital has acquired Rapid Fire Protection

MIAMI, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyne Capital ("Boyne") is pleased to announce that it has acquired Rapid Fire Protection ("Rapid Fire" or the "Company"), a full-service fire protection solutions firm specializing in the design, installation, inspection, testing, and maintenance of fire suppression and alarm systems across the Midwestern and Western U.S.

Headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota, Rapid Fire has served the fire protection market since 1993, working closely with developers, owners, and operators of large-scale facilities, including commercial and government buildings as well as multi-family and mixed-use residential properties. Additionally, the Company's industrial services division develops custom-engineered fire suppression solutions for critical asset and special hazard applications across a variety of end markets including petrochemicals, mining, aviation, and agriculture. Visit www.rapidfireinc.com for additional information.

Boyne Managing Partner and CEO, Derek McDowell, said, "Rapid Fire Protection is a leader in the fire protection services industry. Its diverse range of service offerings, broad geographic footprint, long-term customer relationships, and experienced team provide a strong foundation for expansion. We are pleased to be partnering with Matt Hammon and the Rapid Fire team to support the Company's growth."

Matt Hammon, Rapid Fire's CEO, said, "I am excited to partner with the Boyne team in bringing Rapid Fire into a new phase of accelerated growth. We see immense opportunity to expand our capabilities and geographic reach, leveraging the relationships and track record built over 25+ years in the industry, and Boyne is the right partner to help us take this platform to the next level."

The Rapid Fire transaction represents the most recent platform investment in BCM Fund I. Boyne Capital is dedicated to investing in the lower middle market sector, specifically companies with revenues of less than $100 million and EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million.

About Boyne

Boyne Capital is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on investments in lower middle market companies. Founded in 2006, Boyne has successfully invested in a broad range of industries, including healthcare services, consumer products, niche manufacturing, and business and financial services among others. Beyond financial resources, Boyne provides industry and operational expertise to its portfolio companies and partners with management to drive both company performance and growth. Boyne specializes in providing the capital necessary to fund corporate growth and facilitate owners' and shareholders' partial or full exit. www.boynecapital.com

Contact Scott Bartnick at sbartnick@boynecapital.com or 786.539.2247 regarding new opportunities.

Media Contact

Renny Sie

rsie@boynecapital.com

SOURCE Boyne Capital

Related Links

http://www.boynecapital.com

