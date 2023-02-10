Boyne Capital Named to 2023 TOP 50 PE Firms in The Middle Market™ List

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyne Capital ("Boyne"), a leading private equity firm focused on investments in the middle market, announced today that it has been named a 2023 TOP 50 PE Firm in The Middle Market™. Boyne's selection recognizes the group as a private equity investment partner of choice for entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses. This is the seventh consecutive year that Boyne Capital has been listed on the TOP 50 PE Firm in The Middle Market list.

"Since our inception, Boyne has built a strong track record of successfully partnering with talented management teams to improve their businesses. We are pleased to be recognized as one of the TOP 50 PE Firms in The Middle Market for the seventh consecutive year, and we know that our success is due to the quality leadership of our team, operational expertise, and portfolio company partnerships," said Derek McDowell, CEO and managing Partner of Boyne Capital.

Boyne focuses on the partnership aspect of every transaction by investing in companies that are seeking a partner who brings strategic value beyond capital. Boyne's dedicated operations team is structured to transform companies into proactive, scalable platforms. Boyne's operational playbook includes enhancing financial reporting capabilities, developing KPIs and internal controls, optimizing sourcing/logistics, and sourcing, executing and integrating strategic add-on acquisitions.

The Top PE Firms in the Middle Market is the original awards program for leading middle market private equity firms. Established in 2016, the Top PE Firms in the Middle Market is the oldest and most respected program designed specifically to acknowledge and promote small and mid-sized leading private equity firms in the middle market. Recognition in the Top 50PE Firms in the Middle Market is widely regarded by private equity professionals, business owners, investment banks, and limited partners as a significant honor. Since its inception, TOP 50 PE firms have earned the respect of their peers, the media, and the public-at-large as a reliable, unbiased source of PE referrals in the middle market.

"Boyne Capital clearly demonstrates the attributes of a top middle market private equity firm – strong leadership, excellent track record, operational expertise, and significant deal activity. We are proud to have Boyne on the TOP 50 list for the seventh consecutive year." – Kerry Grady, Director, TOP 50 PE Firms in The Middle Market.

To learn more about the 2023 Top PE Firms in the Middle Market program, visit toppefirms.com

About Boyne Capital Partners Boyne Capital is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on investments in middle market companies. Founded in 2006, Boyne has successfully invested in a broad range of industries, including healthcare services, consumer products, niche manufacturing, and business and financial services among others. Beyond financial resources, Boyne provides industry and operational expertise to its portfolio companies and partners with management to drive both company performance and growth. Boyne specializes in providing the capital necessary to fund corporate growth and facilitate owners' and shareholders' partial or full exit.

For more information, please visit www.boynecapital.com or call 305.856.9500.

Contact: Kerry Grady, [email protected]

SOURCE Boyne Capital