Boynton Beach and West Palm Beach Dental Practice Sunshine State Dentistry Unveils Fully Redesigned Website

Sunshine State Dentistry, a leading South Florida dental practice with offices in Boynton Beach and West Palm Beach, has launched a completely redesigned website at sunshinestatedentistry.com. The new site offers a modern, mobile-friendly experience, expanded patient education resources, ADA-friendly design, and improved navigation — making it easier than ever for current and prospective patients to explore services, meet the clinical team, and schedule appointments.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine State Dentistry, founded by fellowship-trained implant specialist Dr. Bita Khoshrou, DMD, FICOI, has officially launched a fully redesigned website at sunshinestatedentistry.com. The redesign represents a significant investment in the patient experience and reflects the practice's continued growth across South Florida, where it now serves patients from Boynton Beach, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Lake Worth Beach, Lantana, and surrounding communities.

Sunshine State Dentistry

Built from the ground up, the new website offers a fresh, contemporary look paired with meaningful functional improvements. Patients will notice a faster, fully responsive mobile experience, streamlined navigation, and expanded educational content covering the practice's full scope of services. Detailed pages on dental implants — including single tooth implants, full arch dental implants, implant-supported dentures, bone grafting, and advanced solutions for complex cases — make it easier for patients to research treatment options before scheduling a consultation. Dedicated location pages for each service area also help local patients quickly find the office most convenient to them.

Accessibility was a central priority of the redesign. The new site has been built to meet modern WCAG 2.1 AA accessibility standards, ensuring patients with visual, auditory, motor, or cognitive needs can navigate the website comfortably. The design also reinforces the practice's investment in modern technology — including CBCT imaging, digital impressions, CAD/CAM restorations, and guided surgical protocols — by giving patients clear, well-organized information about how these tools support precise, comfortable treatment.

Sunshine State Dentistry partnered with Find Local Company, an Atlanta-based digital marketing agency specializing in custom website design, search engine optimization, and ADA-friendly web development for medical and dental practices, to lead the redesign. The collaboration produced a site that not only looks and feels modern but is also engineered to help patients quickly find the information they need — and to help the practice continue to grow its presence across Palm Beach County.

"Our website is often the first impression a new patient has of our practice, so it was important to us that it reflect the same quality and care we deliver in our offices," said Dr. Bita Khoshrou, founder and clinical director of Sunshine State Dentistry. "The new site makes it easier for patients to understand their options, get to know our team, and feel confident before they ever walk through our doors. We're proud of the result and grateful to the team at Find Local Company for bringing our vision to life."

More About Sunshine State Dentistry

Sunshine State Dentistry is a comprehensive dental practice with two convenient South Florida locations, founded and led by Dr. Bita Khoshrou, DMD, FICOI — who has earned Fellowship status with the International Congress of Oral Implantologists and has advanced surgical training from Columbia University College of Dental Medicine, the Misch International Implant Institute, and the University of Pennsylvania. The practice is committed to a patient-centered philosophy, emphasizing personalized treatment plans, compassionate care, and a comfort-focused experience at every visit. With over a decade of clinical experience and extensive continuing education in implant surgery and prosthetics. Dr. Khoshrou personally performs every phase of implant treatment, from CBCT-guided surgical planning and bone grafting to final prosthetic restoration. Dr. Khoshrou is supported by a skilled multilingual clinical team that includes Dr. Philip Michael Martin, DMD, and Dr. Nelly Perez, DDS, with services available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Beyond dental implants, Sunshine State Dentistry offers a full range of services including cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, preventive and general dentistry, orthodontic care (Invisalign and braces), oral surgery, and sedation and comfort dentistry. The Boynton Beach office is located at 374 N Congress Ave, Boynton Beach, FL 33426, and the West Palm Beach office is located at 8136 Okeechobee Blvd, Suite B, West Palm Beach, FL 33411. To learn more or to schedule a consultation, please visit sunshinestatedentistry.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Bita Khoshrou, DMD, FICOI

Sunshine State Dentistry

Boynton Beach: (561) 810-5674

West Palm Beach: (561) 683-4488

https://sunshinestatedentistry.com

SOURCE Sunshine State Dentistry