Boys & Girls Clubs in South Dakota Receive Private Gift from The Larson Family Foundation to Help Serve More Kids and Families

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boys & Girls Club of the Missouri River, Boys & Girls Club of Lower Brule, Boys & Girls Club of Standing Rock and the Boys & Girls Club of Rosebud are having a bright start to 2021 thanks to a major private gift totaling $600,000 from The Larson Family Foundation. This transformational donation will provide critical support for over 4,300 Native kids and teens throughout the state of South Dakota.

"A gift of this magnitude is an investment in the young people we serve. This much needed support will ensure that the Native Boys & Girls Clubs in South Dakota have the talent, training, capacity and resources they need to serve the youth and families that depend on them every day," said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We are so grateful to Dale and the Larson Family Foundation for recognizing the urgent needs facing kids and teens through their support of Boys & Girls Clubs. This generous gift will serve more youth in South Dakota, more often and with more impact, while ensuring long-term sustainability of vital services to many communities."

Through and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, Boys & Girls Clubs has been doing whatever it takes to meet basic needs for the kids and teens they serve, including increasing food security, and continuing to provide youth with safe, supportive environments that increase their access to opportunities and experiences. Support from The Larson Family Foundation and employees at each of the Larson Manufacturing and distribution locations will help Boys & Girls Clubs to continue and expand this work in South Dakota, more specifically in Native communities.

"South Dakota is very blessed by the generosity of the Larson family," said Glen Marshall, executive director, Boys & Girls Club of Rosebud. "With this gift, our Club will be able to move forward with strength and confidence as we seek to help our families heal from the impacts of the pandemic. In small communities like ours, a gift like this is a game changer, opening up brand new possibilities for our youth. The Larson family is a true encouragement and inspiration to all of us here on Rosebud."

"Every year our Club struggles with funding for operating expenses for utilities, insurances, audits, supplies, repairs and maintenance," said Marcella Yellow Hammer, executive director, Boys & Girls Club of Standing Rock. "This year, 2021, with the generosity from the Larson Family Foundation donation to our Club, we will not have to struggle to find funds to pay bills."

Dale Larson, president of the Larson Family Foundation and former CEO of Larson Manufacturing, hopes to inspire others to join his efforts by matching any donation made to these Native Clubs in South Dakota this year. With the public's support, these Clubs can continue to support kids and families and provide hope in our communities.

Click here to learn more about Native Boys & Girls Clubs and to donate.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs daily during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Related Links

http://www.bgca.org

