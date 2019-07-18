Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Aaron's Present 52nd Annual Keystone Conference Devoted to Teen Issues

Throughout the four-day Keystone Conference, teens focused on social issues such as school violence, being accepted, adulting, mental health and gender identity. "This conference is an assembly of the best and brightest Boys & Girls Clubs youth from around the country and represents a benchmark moment in their development as they grow into future leaders," said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Thanks to the support of partners like Aaron's, teens know their voices are being heard as they gather here in Orlando to tackle pressing issues they face every day."

Among the conference highlights was an inspirational discussion with Serenity Gary, a Keystone teen who founded Serenity's Grace, a nonprofit organization serving the homeless in Orlando. Aaron's presented Serenity with a $15,000 check to further the work of her charity.

"We want teens to know they have the power to change the world," said John Robinson, CEO of Aaron's, Inc. "The National Keystone Conference reminds us of the influence that teens have when they work together and realize their full potential."

In September 2018, the Aaron's Foundation renewed its national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America for an additional three years with a $5 million commitment supporting the Annual Keystone Conference as well as club makeovers across the country. Over the past five years, Aaron's has performed 37 Teen Center makeovers, each made possible by Aaron's donation of furniture, electronics, appliances and the hard work of company associates.

To see photos of the National Keystone Conference, visit Aaron's on Facebook (www.facebook.com/aaronsinc), and Twitter (www.twitter.com/AaronsInc).

About Aaron's, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its approximately 1,600 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. In addition, Progressive Leasing, a virtual lease-to-own company, provides lease-purchase solutions through over 20,000 retail locations in 46 states. Dent-A-Med, Inc., d/b/a the HELPcard®, provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and HELPcard.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,600 Clubs serve over 4.7 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at on Facebook and Twitter.

