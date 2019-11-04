Boys & Girls Clubs of America And Maytag Reward Seven 'Dependable Leaders' With $20,000 Grant

The 2019 Maytag Dependable Leaders join a distinguished group of more than 100 winners from the past two decades. Each award recipient is nominated by peers at their Boys & Girls Club, and following a comprehensive review of the nomination forms Maytag selects the winners.

This year's class recognizes many compelling personal stories and triumphs. One such story involves Corporal Jessica Ziegler of the Pasco County Sheriff Office. Corporal Ziegler works as a Community Liaison for her local Boys & Girls Club to help bridge the gap between community and law enforcement. She is not only a reliable source of behavioral and emotional support to youth and parents, but she also works to enhance members' success in school through the collection of school supplies, shoes and access to food.

Another award recipient has worked for her Boys & Girls Club for more than 35 years, demonstrating tremendous dependability even in the midst of personal tragedy. She lost her only daughter to gun violence in the very city she works so hard to make safe for the children of others.

The 2019 Maytag Dependable Leaders are:

Corporal Jessica Ziegler , Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay

, Boys & Girls Clubs of Jim Martin , Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County

, Boys & Girls Clubs of Rosemarie Joiner , Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana

, Boys & Girls Clubs of Gina McLain , Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui

, Boys & Girls Clubs of Barry Woods , Boys & Girls Club of Stamford

, Boys & Girls Club of Stamford Rodney "Coach DJ" Johnson, Boys & Girls Clubs of Ennis

Lester R. Johnson Jr. , Eglin AFB School Age Care

"We're able to serve millions of young people across the U.S. and abroad thanks to the commitment of our dedicated employee and volunteer force," said Jim Clark, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "With Maytag brand's partnership and support, we have the honor of recognizing these incredible community leaders while providing grants to local Boys & Girls Clubs for youth scholarships."

Since 2010, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Maytag have presented more than 100 Boys & Girls Club youth development professionals with a Maytag Dependable Leader Award and $20,000 grant. Maytag plays an intricate part in making sure Boys & Girls Club members have opportunities to explore their passions. Throughout the partnership, Maytag has provided more than $8.4 million to help deserving youth reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

"Boys & Girls Clubs have built upon their roots of dependability, striving each day to assist youth to become productive, caring, and responsible citizens," said Allison Gillespie, Senior Brand Manager, Maytag. "The dynamic partnership between Maytag and Boys & Girls Clubs of America with the Maytag Dependable Leader Award program has created an opportunity to showcase professionals and volunteers supporting this mission, and we are honored to recognize them and their efforts with this award."

Together Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Maytag celebrate dependability – a quality that is at the core of what the Clubs do every day and is central to Maytag brand.

