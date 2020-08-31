Boys & Girls Clubs of America and The Coca-Cola Company Partner to Close the Employment Gap for Over 4 Million Youth

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA), a youth development nonprofit, has announced a five-year Workforce Readiness partnership with The Coca-Cola Company, a 74 year partner of BGCA, to close the employment and opportunity gap by preparing more than 4.7 million American youth to be pioneering workers, leaders and innovators of tomorrow.

As a founding partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Workforce Readiness Strategy, The Coca-Cola Company's investment will support four pillars: essential skill development, career exploration, employability skills and credentialing, and work-based learning opportunities for young people at Clubs.

BGCA's Workforce Readiness Strategy is intended to foster sound life-decisions by building social and emotional skills such as communication, creativity, collaboration and leadership, which are all critical for 21st-century careers. The Strategy also exposes Boys & Girls Club teens to real-world work experiences and to employability skills like resume writing and interview prep, as well as industry certifications for first jobs in high school and following graduation.

The Coca-Cola Company's investment will also support BGCA programs like CareerLaunch, which enables teens to explore career opportunities that align with their passions and talents.

"As a long-standing partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we are committed to helping expand the developmental and growth opportunities for young people in communities across our country. We are proud to expand our support and join the organization in implementing a Workforce Readiness Strategy designed to equip our nation's youth with the tools and resources needed to ensure they join and become leaders of the future workforce," said Quinton Martin, chief of staff, office of the president and vice president community marketing, Coca-Cola North America.

Amid widespread social and economic uncertainty, BGCA and The Coca-Cola Company are committed to keeping young people on track academically and engaged in building fundamental, transferable skills for success to help them become both life and workforce ready.

"Boys & Girls Clubs serve as a safe environment for young people to learn and grow year-long," said Jim Clark, president & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "As we continue to navigate the impact of COVID-19 and help aspiring youth achieve great futures, our Workforce Readiness Strategy with The Coca-Cola Company will play an essential role in restoring security and resiliency within our youth, so they're ready to explore their dream jobs and make positive differences in the world."

Through a network of industry, nonprofit, government and education partners, Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide are increasing access to a variety of career exploration and work experiences for local Clubs. To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs' commitment to Workforce Readiness, visit BGCA.org/workforce.

About the Partnership

