Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Thermo Fisher Scientific Partner to Provide Virtual STEM Education Programming for Youth Globally

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced a partnership to make virtual STEM education programming available to millions of young people around the world.

Thermo Fisher is providing financial support and content expertise for the "DIY STEM" curriculum, now available through MyFuture, Boys & Girls Clubs of America's online program that allows members a safe, fun digital platform to showcase their work and earn recognition in the form of stars, badges and master badges. Unique offerings include interactive videos of scientists working in real labs, games and other content specially developed by Thermo Fisher scientists.

"We are excited to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America's effort to build excitement and life-long interest in science, and given the COVID-19 restrictions on many in-person programs, it's an important time to be launching this type of online resource," said Paul Parker, Senior Vice President of Thermo Fisher Scientific.

MyFuture is an online space where young people ages 9-12 can interact with each other – free from the risk of cyberbullying – and share their accomplishments locally and beyond. Members engage in facilitated and self-directed activities with online support from Club staff, teaching digital skills and STEM literacy that prepares them for future classwork and eventually, careers.

"MyFuture is a great way for kids and teens to experience digital learning, make new friends safely and build a positive self-image through online achievement," said Jim Clark, President and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Thanks to Thermo Fisher, we're now able to expand our popular STEM programming so that our local Clubs can introduce future scientists to an exciting and rewarding career path or simply spark interest in science that lasts a lifetime."

For more information about the program, see https://www.bgca.org/programs/my-future.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Charlotte McCormack

Phone: 781-622-1202

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

