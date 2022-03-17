Boys & Girls Clubs of America Announces $281 Million Gift from MacKenzie Scott

Donation will support national organization and 62 local Boys & Girls Clubs around the country

ATLANTA, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Boys & Girls Clubs of America announced a milestone $281 million gift from MacKenzie Scott. This is the largest collective gift given by an individual in support of Boys & Girls Clubs in the organization's 160-year history.

As one of the nation's largest youth-serving organizations, Boys & Girls Clubs play a significant role in the lives of more than 4 million young people each year. More than 4,700 locations anchored in communities across the country create life-enhancing opportunities for kids and teens – providing safe places, caring mentors and essential skill-building after school and during the summer.

Boys & Girls Clubs' foundation of inclusion and belonging helps to establish an empowering environment where kids can reach their full potential while having fun. Clubs offer homework help, STEM learning, sports and recreation, the arts, leadership opportunities and more.

"Gifts like this are rare and have incredible impact. It's a historic moment for our organization and the Clubs that received MacKenzie Scott's significant support," said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We know now, more than ever, that with the right support system, positive mentorship and opportunities, kids can thrive. Thanks to this generous gift, Boys & Girls Clubs can continue to reach even more youth, as we guide millions of kids and teens on their journeys to great futures."

Today, young people face an unprecedented number of obstacles to their success and wellbeing. Studies show that a lack of access to technology, positive adult role models and guidance, as well as food insecurity and other critical factors, can cause long-term setbacks and trauma for millions of young people.

Boys & Girls Clubs do whatever it takes to help kids, families and communities close the opportunity gap, ensuring young people have access to experiences and opportunities that change their lives for the better.

"When kids attend high-quality youth development programs at Boys & Girls Clubs, they become resilient and develop habits that strengthen their physical, mental and emotional wellbeing," said Clark. "This gift will build upon the incredible work happening each day in communities around the country, as we empower the next generation of leaders, innovators and problem-solvers."

To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America and how Clubs support kids and teens around the country, please visit www.bgca.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (bgca.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs daily during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Club programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

