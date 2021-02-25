Boys & Girls Clubs of America Awards Corporate Partners for their Commitment to Kids

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America, one of the largest youth development organizations in the country, recently awarded outstanding partners for their commitment to do whatever it takes for kids, families, and communities. For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs have navigated times of triumph and crisis to provide safe places for kids and teens. Today, with the support of impactful partnerships, the organization is committed more than ever, to ensure Club staff, members, families, and communities have the resources and support they need.

"We are incredibly grateful for our partnerships, some lasting more than 50 years, supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America this past year," said Jim Clark, president & CEO Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "With their support, Clubs continued to make a tangible impact in the lives of kids. Especially during an unprecedented year, our corporate partners came together like never before to support local communities through Boys & Girls Clubs."

The following partners were recently awarded including:

Mondelez International – Best New Partner Award

This award is in recognition of first-time generous support of Boys & Girls Clubs of America and of local Clubs, including a promotional campaign with their Chips Ahoy brand in 2021.

goPuff – Cause Marketing Award

This award is in recognition of innovative and exceptional cause marketing through various activations leading up to and including Giving Tuesday Now! in May 2020.

Truist and the Truist Foundation – Corporate Philanthropy Award

This award recognizes the generous support of Boys & Girls Clubs and extraordinary efforts on behalf of young people in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Truist also supports workforce readiness programs for teens in Clubs around the country.

The Coca-Cola Foundation – Corporate Philanthropy Award

As one of Boys & Girls Clubs longest standing partners, The Coca-Cola Foundation quickly supported the organization at the onset of COVID-19. This award recognizes The Coca-Cola Foundation's ongoing commitment to support young people.

Grubhub – Corporate Philanthropy Award

Grubhub was given this award for their generous support of Boys & Girls Clubs during this past year. Their support helped provide lifesaving essential needs and continued service in Clubs as they adapted to the unprecedented pandemic.

Bank of America & Major League Baseball (MLB) – Collaborative Philanthropy Award

This award is in recognition of multiple parties coming together, unified in a commitment to provide generous support to Boys & Girls Clubs of America and local Clubs. Rally for a Cause brought together two of our longest standing partners, MLB and Bank of America, in a unique way and to celebrate the baseball season. Bank of America and MLB also worked to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America's efforts around social justice and equality.

Bank of America – Corporate Philanthropy Award

Bank of America was also awarded the Corporate Philanthropy Award for their outstanding support of Clubs in 2020, supporting the ongoing need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America is proud to partner with these organizations and many others to support kids, families and communities throughout the country. To learn more about partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, visit our partner page.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

