Boys & Girls Clubs of America Champions Children & Teen Academic Futures on Capitol Hill During State of the Union Week

Celebrating its 10th year, the organization's National Days of Advocacy elevates issues impacting America's kids and teens and, this year, honors Congressional champions for youth.

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, nearly 300 advocates from Boys & Girls Clubs across the country will meet with members of Congress in Washington, D.C. to discuss the issues impacting kids and teens in America. The gathering, from March 5-7, marks Boys & Girls Clubs of America's 10th annual National Days of Advocacy .

Leaders, volunteers, and youth representatives from nearly 150 Boys & Girls Clubs, located in all 50 states including 10 on Native lands, will underscore the essential academic services Clubs provide, through caring mentors to mitigate learning loss and accelerate academic advancement for the youth they serve.

This week, new federal budget cuts were announced impacting the National Youth Mentoring program in FY2024. At a time when mentors are critical to addressing the unique and evolving needs of youth across the country, Boys & Girls Clubs advocates will elevate these concerns. Club leaders will focus attention on the urgent need for robust funding for critical federal programs like this and the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) program in the upcoming FY2025 budget. Together, these programs play a pivotal role in fostering academic success, college preparedness, and life and workforce readiness among the nation's youth.

"During this important State of the Union week, we advocate for renewed and expanded funding for critical academic recovery and success programs. Every young person deserves the opportunity to thrive, learn, and succeed both in school and during out-of-school time hours," said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "It is imperative we remain focused on our nation's future leaders and that starts with investing in today's young people. We're eager to convene with our members of Congress this week, and we're hopeful we'll hear the President address this important issue in his remarks."

In addition to advocacy efforts, Boys & Girls Clubs of America is excited to recognize four members of Congress with the prestigious 2024 Champion of Youth award. The recipients of the award, Sen. Katie Britt (AL), Sen. Patty Murray (WA), Rep. Carol Miller (WV), and Rep. Nikema Williams (GA), receive this recognition for their dedicated work on behalf of youth nationwide. Additionally, retiring Sen. Tom Carper (DE) is bestowed with the esteemed 2024 Lifetime Hero Award, celebrating his longtime commitment and history of working with Boys & Girls Clubs to achieve great futures for youth everywhere.

"We commend Senators Britt, Murray, and Carper and Congresswomen Miller and Williams for their steadfast support as allies and partners in championing our nation's youth," said Jim Clark. "Their unwavering dedication to Boys & Girls Club youth has demonstrated remarkable leadership and commitment to families and local communities - underscoring our shared goal of encouraging America's youth to reach their full potential."

Launched in 2014, National Days of Advocacy empowers Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide to elevate youth issues and create more opportunities for the kids and teens in their communities. Previous events have resulted in Club visits with the President, meaningful collaborations with key decision-makers, and contributions that have played a pivotal role in shaping policy. To learn more or get involved, visit bgca.org .

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America ( BGCA.org ) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,200 Clubs serve 3.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) .

