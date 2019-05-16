Boys & Girls Clubs of America Names New Board Chair Elect Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz and Second Chair Elect Christopher (Chris) Abele

ATLANTA, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During Boys & Girls Clubs of America's annual meeting earlier this month in Houston, Tex., the national non-profit's board voted to name long-time board member and supporter, Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz board chair elect. Schwab-Pomerantz, senior vice president of Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. and board chair and president of Charles Schwab Foundation, will take on the leadership role's two-year term in 2021, following David Seaton, former CEO of Fluor.

"For many years, Carrie has continually enhanced her commitment and invaluable support of Boys & Girls Clubs of America as a board member and advocate of our national financial literacy partnership with Charles Schwab," said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Carrie has also served as a board member of a local Boys & Girls Clubs of America affiliate, adding to the vast experiential base she possesses. The next few years are critical for our organization's Great Futures 2025 plan, in which we will inspire and empower even more Club youth to achieve success, and champion opportunities for all young people in America. We look forward to Carrie's guidance and expertise as we continue to build upon this vision for Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. Following Carrie will be another passionate and dedicated leader from the Boys & Girls Club organization, Chris Abele. Like Carrie, his experience on the local affiliate board in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and as a national governor for Boys & Girls Clubs of America, provides the backdrop and foundation for continued advancement of our organization."

The board offers strategic leadership for the organization, guiding the work of more than 4,600 service locations and impacting 4.7 million kids and teens annually. As the leading advocate for youth, Boys & Girls Clubs of America provides life-changing and transformational programs, along with opportunities for all kids and teens.

"Being actively involved with Boys & Girls Clubs of America for the past 15 years, I've witnessed first-hand the positive influence its programs have on a child's life. I couldn't be more proud to serve in this important leadership capacity," Schwab-Pomerantz said. "There is no organization more dedicated to every aspect of a child's development, from financial literacy and health and wellness programs to workforce readiness and leadership skills development. I stand committed to ensuring we reach more young people with exceptional programming to help them reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens."

Milwaukee County Executive and Boys & Girls Clubs of America board member Christopher Abele will be the board chair elect following Schwab-Pomerantz. Abele is currently chair for the finance and government relations committees on the organization's board and has been an important supporter of local Clubs and the national organization for many years.

"I've been proud to be actively involved in the Boys & Girls Clubs organization for more than 20 years," said Abele. "Today, Boys & Girls Clubs of America's mission of empowering youth is more critical than it has ever been. We have a driven, and passionate board that always impresses me with their commitment to delivering the best counsel and direction. I'm excited for the opportunity to lead the board and committed to doing so in a way worthy of the privilege."

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (bgca.org) enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,600 service locations serve 4.7 million young people annually through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun, friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Priority programs emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives.

