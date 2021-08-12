Boys & Girls Clubs of America Partners With Gill Foundation To Enhance Commitment To Provide Inclusive Environments For LGBTQ Youth, Their Families And Caregivers

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America, in partnership with Gill Foundation, will further build the capacity of local Boys and Girls Clubs staff members throughout the country to enable staff members to create a safe, supportive and inclusive environment for LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer) youth, their families and caregivers.

With over 4,700 local Clubs nationwide, Boys & Girls Clubs of America serves around 4.6 million youth a year, many of whom identify as LGBTQ. As research shows that LGBTQ youth with supportive communities have greater self-esteem and resilience, Boys & Girls Clubs of America remains committed to doing whatever it takes to position our youth for great futures, including young people of every sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.

Adding to its 160 years of experience in youth development, Boys & Girls Clubs of America will gain specialized knowledge and skills for how to best support LGBTQ youth, a critical component to the enhancement of overall safety and well-being for youth, serving as a protective factor for major health risks and negative outcomes.

"Being inclusive goes beyond creating safe, welcoming spaces for youth, it means that we are allowing everyone the freedom to be exactly who they are and reminding them that we accept them every step of the way as they continue to explore their most authentic selves," says Crystal Brown, National Vice President of Youth Development at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We're extremely grateful to the Gill Foundation for its continued commitment to educating Club staff as they continue to support LGBTQ youth."

With support from Gill Foundation, a 2-hour instructor-led foundational course, "Serving LGBTQ Youth (101)", will offer participants the knowledge and understanding needed to offer a safe, positive environment for youth, staff and families of all sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions.

The course will be digitized and made accessible to all Clubs year-round covering definitions for common language used when discussing gender identity and sexual orientation, how to use affirming language while working with LGBTQ youth in Clubs and how to support LGBTQ youth through common scenarios that occur at the Club.

About Gill Foundation

The Gill Foundation is one of the nation's leading funders of efforts to secure full equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people. The foundation makes grants to nonprofit organizations that advance equality by doing research, educating the public, analyzing policy, and working within the legal system.

About Boys & Girls Club of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

