Boys & Girls Clubs Of America Reveals National Photography Contest Winners

The ImageMakers National Photography Program and Contest enables Club youth to engage in self-expression through photography while developing future career skills with best in class mirrorless technology. This year-round program encourages Club members to learn and practice black-and-white, color, digital and alternative process photography.

With a rich, 50-year history, the photography contest is one of the member competitions from Boys & Girls Clubs of America's arts initiative, which invites youth ages six to 18 to capture photographs and express their creativity in five categories: Culture & Tradition, Editing & Filter, Fashion, Surroundings and Portraits.

ImageMakers provides innovative and high-quality arts programming that stimulates learning and academic success; inspires creativity; explores future careers; and encourages self-expression, critical thinking and problem solving. As a global leader in image sensors—the fundamental photographic technology used in cameras, robotic devices and mobile phones around the world—Sony Electronics' national support of ImageMakers enables Club youth to learn the art and science of photography and provides access to the latest digital imaging equipment from Sony. Arts programming helps build design thinking and in turn supports youths' STEM interest, which supports Sony's and Boys & Girls Clubs of America's commitment to expanding youth exposure to future technology and possible career opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.

"Sony's collaboration with Boys & Girls Clubs of America gives us the opportunity support programming that promotes visual storytelling through the use of imaging technology," stated Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics. "Giving more kids and teens access to disruptive technology and empowering them to express themselves through art and photography is another way Sony can help to develop future creators."

All ImageMakers winners will receive a Sony Alpha mirrorless camera package that includes the Alpha α5100/L, a carrying case and SD Card.

"Boys & Girls Clubs of America values the ongoing support of Sony Electronics," stated Jim Clark, president of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "As a global technology leader, Sony prioritizes the importance of creating positive youth outcomes. Their support of our mission to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens."

2019 ImageMakers Winners

Best in Show

Category: Culture and Tradition

Title: Our Hearts Beat in Unity

F.E. Warren AFB Youth Program

Judges Choice

Category: Editing and Filter

Title: Shine Bright

F.E. Warren AFB Youth Program

Category: Portraits

Title: First Black District Judge

Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle (WV)

Category Winners

Fashion & Style

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond

Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County

JB San Antonio-Lackland Youth Program

Sasebo Fleet Activities – Sasebo Armed Forces Asia

Nature and Surroundings

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale

Boys & Girls Club of Iwakuni, Armed Forces Asia

USAG Ansbach CYS Services, Armed Forces Europe

Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne Wyoming

Portraits

F.E. Warren AFB Youth Program, Wyoming

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine

Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle

Boys & Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore

Culture and Traditions

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale

F.E. Warren AFB Youth Program, Wyoming

Boys & Girls Clubs of the LA Harbor

Sasebo Fleet Activities – Sasebo, Armed Forces Asia

Editing & Filter

Vandenberg AFB Youth Program - Vandenberg AFB, California

F.E. Warren AFB Youth Program, Wyoming

Boys & Girls Club of Springfield - Springfield, Missouri

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale - Scottsdale, Arizona



To learn more about the ImageMakers National Photography program, and to view artwork from this year's winners, visit https://arts.bgca.net/gallery/p/2019/c/a.

