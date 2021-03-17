Boys & Girls Clubs of America Selects Salesforce to Streamline Operations, Helping Staff and Volunteers Spend More Time With Young Members

SAN FRANCISCO and ATLANTA, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Boys & Girls Clubs of America has selected Salesforce technology to work more efficiently and better engage with kids and teens across its more than 4,700 Clubs. This will help Boys & Girls Clubs to deliver more personalized experiences and programs to the 4.6 million young people it serves.

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs have provided safe places for kids and teens, even during times of tragedy and crisis. Today, its mission is more critical than ever – with the rise of food insecurity in communities around the country, lack of access to technology, and prolonged school closures. To solve this, many Clubs are now open in-person during school hours and virtually, offering meals, help with homework, positive mentoring, and social-emotional support.

Before Salesforce, each Club had its own way of managing administrative work like registration and reporting, which varied in sophistication level and ranged from paper notebooks to spreadsheets to cloud software. With Salesforce.org Nonprofit Cloud, Boys & Girls Clubs will standardize digital technology across Clubs nationally, eliminating manual processes and increasing efficiency so employees and volunteers can spend more time with Club members. Using Salesforce, Boys & Girls Clubs will roll out:

MyClubHub, built on Salesforce.org Nonprofit Cloud, will allow Clubs to better manage youth attendance, fundraising, parent communications, donor relations, sports and activities planning, and volunteer and staff management, including new operational needs due to COVID-19 such as occupancy ratios and temperature checks.

Traction Rec will streamline Club membership operations, and transform the organization's Club management system, alleviating paperwork to allow more time spent with youth. The solution will provide a hub for Boys & Girls Club employees to see real-time activities, staffing, guests, and incident reports, improving reporting capabilities and child safety initiatives.

Salesforce.org Elevate, a fully integrated digital fundraising suite, will be implemented to manage donors end-to-end with Nonprofit Success Pack from a centralized platform, giving each Club the flexibility to configure, publish, and promote donation pages to drive their online fundraising.

"At Boys & Girls Clubs, technology is a core part of our academic programming but the COVID-19 pandemic has elevated technology's importance in not just serving our kids, but local communities as well," said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "By standardizing our digital footprint in Clubs around the country, in partnership with Salesforce and Salesforce.org, our staff and volunteers can spend less time behind the screen and more time supporting kids, families and communities."

"Boys & Girls Clubs of America has been a pillar of our communities, providing mentorship and support for millions of kids and teens who need support now more than ever with the ongoing pandemic," said David Ragones, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Salesforce.org Nonprofit Cloud. "MyClubHub, powered by Nonprofit Cloud, will ensure Boys & Girls Clubs across the U.S. can provide even greater impact to the communities they serve."

"Boys & Girls Clubs of America has helped shape the trajectories of millions of youth through its incredible tenure. This initiative is about bringing this organization together in a more concerted way than ever before. It's about removing the administrative burden, so people can invest their time in assisting one another and apply scale to it. We're honored to be part of helping Boys & Girls Clubs ensure our future adults find, and eventually form, a future they can thrive in," said Greg Malpass, Founder & CEO, Traction on Demand.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter .

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

About Salesforce.org

Salesforce.org is a social impact center of Salesforce focused on partnering with the global community to tackle the world's biggest problems. To learn more, visit www.salesforce.org.

