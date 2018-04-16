Boys & Girls Clubs of America to Host 112th Annual National Conference in San Diego

"Our attendees, including thousands of youth development professionals, will leave the conference with a strengthened understanding of our long-term goals to ensure Great Futures for more kids and teens in America. We want our trained professionals to be re-energized about the future of our organization and the impact they can have on the next generation," said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We are extremely grateful that Mr. Fasulo has decided to serve as our chair for this year's conference. Under Fasulo's leadership, Sony has offered cutting-edge technology that has allowed local Boys & Girls Clubs to put the most desirable digital imaging equipment and curriculum in the hands of youth who need it most."

Sony Electronics has supported Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Arts Programs since 2012 with the ImageMakers Photography Program and the National Photography Contest.

"Sony and Boys & Girls Clubs of America are working together to help bridge the gap in access to arts education and photography programming, while engaging Club kids with future technologies," stated Fasulo. "Today, with the support of Sony Electronics, Club kids and teens are learning the art and science of photography."

Since Sony Electronics first came to North America in 1960, it has actively supported charitable causes in communities around the United States. Boys & Girls Clubs of America is proud to have Sony Electronics as a partner in technology-assisted creativity and career exploration. The skills learned through the ImageMakers Photography Program make youth more expressive, as well as more competitive in both career and educational endeavors.

Fasulo is currently active as a CTA Executive Board Member, serves on the board of The Digital Entertainment Group (DEG), and is a National Trustee of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, where he participates in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) advocacy and co-chairs the Military Youth of the Year program. Fasulo has also served on numerous industry advisory boards, including Mplanet, The American Marketing Association and The Marketing Leadership Council. In addition, Fasulo is the recipient of the 2008 Customer Champion Industry Award, and was honored with the Torch of Liberty Award at the 2014 Anti-Defamation League annual technology dinner for his community services.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (bgca.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, 4,300 Clubs serve 4 million young people annually through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in Boys & Girls Clubs of America-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun, friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Priority programs emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at http://www.bgca.org/facebook and http://bgca.org/twitter.

