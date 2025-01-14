Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago Kicks Off Round Two of its Innovative StartUp LaunchPad™ Program

Chicago's Youth Partner with the City's Leading Entrepreneurs and University of Chicago Booth School of Business MBAs to Develop and Launch their First Startups

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago (BGCC), a non-profit dedicated to providing innovative programs in a safe and positive environment to empower the city's youth to reach their full potential, is proud to announce the kick-off of its second round of the StartUp LaunchPad™ program, an advanced initiative designed to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs. The program, which runs from February 1 through May 31, 2025, aims to foster business acumen, creativity and confidence among participating BGCC members by creating, planning, testing, pitching and launching their first startup in their community.

After a successful pilot year, StartUp LaunchPad™ returns to offer local teens a one-of-a-kind opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of practical business skills and entrepreneurship. Through a series of workshops, mentorship sessions and pitch opportunities, Club members develop and refine their business ideas, transforming them into viable ventures. The program offers a unique blend of education and real-world application, with participants receiving mentorship from Chicago Booth MBA students, accomplished Chicago entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Round Two kicks off in an exciting pitch event where young innovators present their startup ideas to top Chicago entrepreneurs, competing for funding to bring their ventures to life in a local community test market. Last year, more than $20,000 in seed funding was awarded to five teams. After mid-season funding, Round Two startup teams will build, market and sell their exciting new products or services to a target local community. The program concludes with a wrap-up event at the end of May to share team experiences and celebrate their successes.

"This initiative is breaking barriers and opening doors to success for those who may not have had access to such mentorship and support to turn their business ideas into reality," said Marco De La Rosa, chief program officer at Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago. "What truly sets this program apart is its real-world funding and commitment to representation and inclusivity."

In 2025, BGCC members will have the unique opportunity to collaborate with MBA candidates from the renowned Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Chicago, who will serve as mentors to help refine their business ideas, sharpen their pitches and enhance their overall entrepreneurial strategies. This partnership ensures that the Club youth receive world-class guidance, preparing them to confidently present their ventures to Chicago's leading business minds.

"At the Polsky Center, we have been fortunate to see students have incredible success with their startup ventures, and we are always trying to find new ways to support them and offer experiences for them to learn," said Paul Cavalieri, senior associate director, Small Business Operations, Polsky Center. "Through StartUp Launchpad™, we are providing our student entrepreneurs at Chicago Booth an opportunity to share what they have learned while gaining new experiences and perspectives by working with Chicago's next generation of founders."

In its inaugural year, StartUp LaunchPad™ welcomed a panel of esteemed entrepreneurs, investors and mentors who are all returning this year in Round Two, including:

Dr. Suhail Mohiuddin , Founder of Dentologie

, Founder of Dentologie Diane Primo , CEO of Purpose Brand

, CEO of Purpose Brand Quintin Primo , Chairman and CEO of Capri Investment Group

, Chairman and CEO of Capri Investment Group James Valadez , CEO of Startup Rocket

Together, these entrepreneurial leaders, who represent a combined net worth of more than $500 million, offered invaluable guidance and financial backing. In Round Two, BGCC youth are fortunate to have four more Chicago business superstars joining the team.

StartUp LaunchPad™ is presented in partnership with Uncharted Learning™, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurial skills in young minds. The program's mission is simple yet profound: equip diverse youth with the knowledge, mentorship, and funding needed to become the business leaders of tomorrow.

The success of the StartUp LaunchPad™ marks a significant step forward in equipping young entrepreneurs with the tools and opportunities they need to thrive. As Chicago's youth continue to demonstrate their creativity and ingenuity, innovative BGCC initiatives like StartUp LaunchPad™ play a vital role in shaping the future of the city's business landscape.

StartUp LaunchPad™ is offered exclusively to members of Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago. Youth interested in StartUp LaunchPad™ and other life-changing programs like it are encouraged to visit their nearest BGCC location to become a member today!

For more information about Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago, visit www.bgcc.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago

Serving Chicago families since 1902, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago (BGCC) uses a comprehensive blend of mentoring and programming to provide youth ages five to 20+ the tools they need to become well-rounded and successful adults. Filling the after-school hours, which can be the most dangerous for young people, BGCC offers academic, social, and leadership activities for students in some of Chicago's most challenged neighborhoods. Youth are matched with professional adult mentors, giving kids a safe place to learn, grow, and succeed. Learn more at: www.bgcc.org.

About Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation

The Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation advances innovative ideas and technologies from the University of Chicago ecosystem to the world. We are dedicated to supporting students, faculty, staff, and alumni, as well as other entrepreneurs and community-based small business owners in navigating the complex process of bringing new products, services, and research to market. For more information, visit polsky.uchicago.edu.

About Uncharted Learning

Uncharted Learning, a not-for-profit organization, provides programs and professional development to help students acquire durable, transferable skills through entrepreneurship education.

Entrepreneurship requires creative problem solving, critical thinking, purposeful speaking, teamwork, and resilience—life skills for all, regardless of career path.

Our comprehensive programs offer experiential learning for students with evergreen, authentic, and rigorous curricula. Through entrepreneurship, students work with instructors and community business leaders to drive their own learning. Students learn and apply lean start-up practices to problems they're passionate about solving. They build, test, learn, apply, and embrace the cycle of experimentation, which is core to entrepreneurship.

In ten years, Uncharted Learning has impacted more than 150,000 young people nationwide, and mentors have volunteered 550,000 hours to support these entrepreneurial journeys.

