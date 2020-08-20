Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston announces Blue Labs to support virtual learning for back-to-school 2020-21 school year

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) announces comprehensive back-to-school programming to serve Club members and their families in five counties in the Greater Houston Area. As area school districts reopen with in-person instruction, virtual learning or a hybrid of the two, BGCGH will offer options that support academic needs and help close the gap of "pandemic learning loss," in which students have fallen behind by several months since March. Additionally, a new concept called The Blue (Learning) Lab, which is a designated learning center at select clubs for students who need support with online learning for school will be launched.

"Boys & Girls Clubs is committed to providing essential services to our Club community, including both children and parents, during this unprecedented pandemic," says Kevin Hattery, president and CEO. "Our new Blue Lab, held during normal school hours, is ideal for students who do not have the in-person school option and need support for distance learning to progress at grade level," Hattery continues. "Our constituents, many lower income, are disproportionately affected by the pandemic, including learning loss, which leads to an even wider gap in achievement. By having mentors and trained staff at our learning centers, these students can stay current with their academic work loads."

Hattery noted that new research suggests that by September, most students will have fallen behind where they would have been if they had stayed in classrooms, with some losing the equivalent of a full school year's worth of academic gains.

The Blue (Learning) Lab

The Blue Lab is designed to provide a safe and supportive learning environment during normal school hours for members that are enrolled in remote/distance school. The traditional "out of school time" Club will be transformed into a "lab" where members can attend virtual class, complete school assignments, and receive assistance from Club staff as needed. The Lab will align with the school district's instructional design to offer supervision and instruction to youth. Participants will benefit from a safe place to access their school's instructional programs as well as receive meal service, brain breaks and mentorship from BGCGH staff.

In Texas, more than 1.8 million students, including many BGCGH Club members, lack adequate access to internet services. Clubs can help fill that opportunity gap by ensuring members can utilize the internet and other technology, both during and after school. These Blue Lab centers around the Houston area begin opening this week, including Fort Bend, Wharton and Stafford Clubs. More learning centers will open in the coming weeks. Lab hours are 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., which includes extended after-school time. Visit www.bgcgh.org to learn more about The Blue Lab; registration is required.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston will continue with its traditional in-person, after-school programming based on each school district's schedule for the start of school. However, new initiatives, including virtual options, will be available, allowing BGCGH to broaden its scope of services and bridge the gap in learning among its youth constituency. Additionally, the Clubs will incorporate social and emotional learning (SEL) into the programming, which is essential to good mental health.

Hattery points to a Gallup poll in June in which three in 10 parents said their child is experiencing emotional or mental harm because of social distancing and school closures. Social and emotional learning helps children (and adults) understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions. BGCGH staff who have special training in SEL will work with Club members on these important life skills.

"In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston has continually adapted our model to meet the needs of Club members and parents in innovative ways," says Hattery. "Our back-to-school programming is no different, as we offer options to help our members stay on track academically and socially, while maintaining the highest safety standards possible. Our mission of providing a safe haven to equip kids for success in school and bright futures remains the same."

All Clubs will adhere to strict standards for Covid prevention, including mask wearing, social distancing, temperature checks, health screening and frequent hand washing.

For further information on Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston's programming, including after-school virtual and in-person options, please visit www.bgcgh.org.

