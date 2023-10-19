BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF METRO LOS ANGELES TO HONOR SUPER BOWL CHAMPION ANDREW WHITWORTH AND LOS ANGELES RAMS FOUNDATION AT 2023 GALA

TED LASSO ACTOR JASON SUDEIKIS TO PERFORM AT EVENT WITH FELLOW 'SNL' ALUMS WILL FORTE, KRISTEN SCHAAL AND ACTORS TED DANSON AND MARY STEENBURGEN

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philanthropists, business and entertainment community leaders, local dignitaries, and supporters will gather at Vibiana in Los Angeles for Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles' (BGCMLA) Stronger Together Gala on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Emmy Award-winning producer and journalist Tanya McRae will host the event, and Super Bowl LVI Champion and 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth and the Los Angeles Rams Foundation will receive awards for their commitment and contributions that support justice and opportunity for youth. Past honorees include Kiesha C. Nix of the LA Lakers Youth Foundation, Ed Magee of Fender Play Foundation, and Maggie Baird of Support + Feed.

WHAT: Stronger Together 2023 Gala



WHO: Gala to be hosted by Emmy Award-winning producer and Spectrum News journalist Tanya McRae. Super Bowl LVI Champion and 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth and the Los Angeles Rams Foundation will receive awards for their commitment and contributions that support justice and opportunity for youth.





"Saturday Night Live" alumni Emmy Award winner Jason Sudeikis and Emmy-nominated Will Forte and Kristen Schaal, along with Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning legend Ted Danson and Academy and Golden Globe Award winner Mary Steenburgen, slated to perform live at the event.



WHEN: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Cocktail Reception - 5:30 p.m.

Silent Auction - 5:40 p.m.

Dinner & Program - 7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Live SNL Performance - 9 p.m.

After Party in the Courtyard - 9:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.



WHERE: Vibiana

214 S. Main St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012



WHY: Funds raised for BGCMLA will support academic and enrichment programs for youth across Greater Los Angeles.

To support the event, please contact Vice President of Resource Development Kimberly Washington at [email protected].

About Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles (BGCMLA):

Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles (BGCMLA) was formed in 2015 with a deep history of impact across the metro Los Angeles area. In 2023, two of the county's most enduring clubs— BGCMLA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice – joined together to deepen our collective impact. As community staples since the sixties, BGCMLA now consists of seven locations, uplifting and servicing communities such as Challengers in South Los Angeles, Bell Gardens, Watts-Willowbrook, and Venice, as well as school sites. Staffed by caring and committed professional adult mentors, the clubs offer proven programs to bolster academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. For more information, please visit our website at www.bgcmla.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brittany Bell - [email protected]

SOURCE Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles