Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area Use AlertTrace to Keep Their Doors Open During COVID

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has not diminished the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area's efforts to support kids, families, and communities – from meal assistance and opening doors to the children of essential workers to mentorship programs and mental health services.

To help keep children safe while keeping their doors open, the Boys & Girls Clubs initiated several protocols to help prevent and minimize the spread of COVID-19, including temperature checks, health screenings, small group activities, masking, handwashing, and a rigid sanitizing regimen.

Electronic contact tracing is another safety protocol implemented by the Boys & Girls. "When the school bell rings, and young people are not able to attend a Club, they are left to return to their homes or neighborhoods, unguided, unsupervised, and many of them are unsafe. Clubs serve as the safe, engaging, and fun experience for youth after school and during the summer," said Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area CEO, Misti Potter. "When schools are closed, Boys & Girls Clubs are open to ensure young people have access to opportunities and that we fill the gaps of inequity that face many of our members. The AlertTrace electronic contact tracing system ensures that we can keep our doors open."

AlertTrace is designed to give organizations the data-driven support they need to remain open while prioritizing health and safety. Electronic contact tracing means 99% less time is required to identify close contacts of positive cases, keeping unaffected staff and children in the Club programs. "Before AlertTrace, we would have to rely on the youth to remember who all they had come in contact with up to three days prior to the positive reporting," said Ms. Potter. Read More

AlertTrace optimizes the adherence to social distancing guidelines and provides unintrusive and private electronic contact tracing. VOS Systems, LLC – the company behind AlertTrace – has been enabling companies and organizations of all sizes to make data-driven decisions to increase the health and safety of their communities and keep their businesses open safely.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area (BGCAA) is Austin's leading out-of-school time youth development agency, currently serving almost 7,000 registered members ages 6 to 18 at 21 locations in Travis and Bastrop Counties, including the Home Club on the Sheth Family Campus. BGCAA's formula for impact centers on quality programming and services in academic success, character and leadership, and healthy living. Club youth participate in high-impact development programs that, when compared with non-Club youth, result in better school attendance, better grades, higher graduation rates and a better likelihood of attending college. Through support from local individuals, businesses and BGCAA staff, Club youth are given the tools and opportunities to create great futures. Learn more at http://www.bgcaustin.org.

