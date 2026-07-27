Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwest Suburbs Unveils $13.2 Million Woodlands Teen Impact Center

State-of-the-Art Facility Prepares Local Teens for College, Careers and the Skilled Trades

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After breaking ground on its renovation in November and completing months of extensive construction, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwest Suburbs (BGCNWS) will celebrate the grand opening of its new $13.2 million Woodlands Teen Impact Center at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 770 Navajo Drive in Carpentersville. The state-of-the-art, 40,000-square-foot facility will expand opportunities for local teens through enhanced college and career readiness programs, skilled trades education, mental health services, and workforce development initiatives.

The reception area of the new $13.2 million Woodlands Teen Impact Center welcomes visitors to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwest Suburbs' state-of-the-art facility in Carpentersville. Opening Sept. 10, the 40,000-square-foot center will expand opportunities for local teens through college and career readiness programs, skilled trades education, mental health services, and workforce development initiatives.

Staff, local officials, community leaders, donors, and board members will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the milestone.

BGCNWS CEO Amanda Schleede welcomes the community to join in celebrating this milestone.

"The opening of the Woodlands Teen Impact Center represents so much more than a new building—it represents hope, opportunity, and our commitment to ensuring every teen has a safe place to learn, grow, and discover their potential," Schleede said. "Together with our community partners, we are creating a space where young people can build confidence, develop life-changing skills, and prepare for bright futures."

Originally known as the Woodlands School, the center will serve approximately 550 middle and high school students from Barrington and Carpentersville (Districts 220 and 300) through after-school, summer, and daytime learning opportunities focused on college, careers, and skilled trades.

Key programs include:

Robotics and engineering programs that build technical and problem-solving skills

Culinary training with professional mentorship and ServSafe certification opportunities

Skilled trades pathways with hands-on training and OSHA safety certifications

The Belong Program, fostering connection and emotional support for students and families

Esports programming

Mentorship is a cornerstone of the Teen Impact Center. Club-to-Career Pathway Directors and Life Mentors work one-on-one with members to help them identify their interests, explore career pathways and connect with educational and employment opportunities both during high school and beyond.

Members also have access to a gymnasium and counseling services through Barrington Youth and Family Services. Partnerships with organizations including Giving Closet through Barrington Giving Day, Food for Greater Elgin, and Northern Illinois Food Bank provide additional resources, including food assistance, guest speakers, internships, and employment opportunities.

The center builds on BGCNWS's proven track record of serving local youth. In 2025, BGCNWS served 1,829 members, provided more than 118,000 meals, and delivered nearly 19,000 hours of programming. With 96% of Club members expected to graduate from high school, the organization is expanding its investment in teens through a facility designed to prepare them for college, careers, and skilled trades.

"Every young person deserves the opportunity to dream big and the resources to turn those dreams into reality," said BGCNWS Board President Tom Roeser. "The Woodlands Teen Impact Center will provide teens with access to career exploration, workforce training, mentors, and real-world experiences that prepare them for success beyond high school. By investing in our youth today, we are investing in stronger families, a stronger workforce, and a stronger community tomorrow."

ABOUT BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF THE NORTHWEST SUBURBS:

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwest Suburbs (BGCNWS) is a distinguished nonprofit organization in Illinois dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults. With a strong commitment to nurturing the potential of every child, BGCNWS offers a comprehensive range of programs and services that support the educational, social, and physical development of more than 1,800 Club members annually. BGCNWS's mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible members of our communities.

Operating at 15 school-based sites across School Districts 300, 220, and 15, as well as a dedicated high school site and the new Woodlands Teen Impact Center, BGCNWS provides after-school programming, summer programs, and athletic leagues for youth in Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, Palatine, Carpentersville, Dundee, and Barrington. Members benefit from a variety of activities, including homework help, tutoring, nutritious meals, and enrichment programs in education and career development, character and leadership, health and life skills, sports, fitness and recreation, and the arts.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, BGCNWS is committed to creating a safe, supportive, and engaging environment that inspires children to achieve their full potential.

For more information, visit https://bgcnws.org.

Media Contact:

Marie Lazzara

JJR Marketing

630-400-3361

[email protected]

SOURCE Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwest Suburbs