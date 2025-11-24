Boys & Girls Clubs Launch $13.2M Woodlands Impact Center Renovation with Wall Breaking Ceremony

New facility to benefit 550 Middle and High School Students in Carpentersville and Barrington

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Joined by a total of 150 local dignitaries, community leaders, and supporters, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwest Suburbs (BGCNWS) celebrated the launch of the Woodlands Impact Center renovation during its Wall Breaking Ceremony.

Eliana Rodriguez, a 10-year member of the Carpentersville-based Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwest Suburbs (BGCNWS) and the current Youth of the Year (center), joins BGCNWS CEO Amanda Schleede (behind Rodriguez), along with local dignitaries and community members as they await the ceremonial wall-breaking to launch the Woodlands Impact Center renovation.

Slated for completion in late summer 2026, the 40,000-square-foot center will serve as a transformative space designed for 550 middle and high school students from Carpentersville and Barrington (Districts 220 and 300). The renovated facility will offer youth and their families after-school, summer, and daytime programs, along with essential community services. The project cost is $13.2 million.

The center, originally known as the Woodlands School, will feature innovative spaces such as:

BuildLab and CreateLab for hands-on learning and creativity

for hands-on learning and creativity TechLab for podcasting and recording

for podcasting and recording CulinaryLab offering life and work skills training, including professional certifications

offering life and work skills training, including professional certifications Gymnasium for athletics and recreation

for athletics and recreation Community Resource Center for counseling, food, clothing, and potential medical services

These spaces will support education and academic growth through career and essential skills development, character and leadership training, health and financial literacy, computer science and technology education, as well as arts, sports, fitness, and recreation programming.

Various presenters shared their thoughts on the center's impact on the surrounding communities. Eliana Rodriguez, a BGCNWS member for 10 years and our current Youth of the Year from Carpentersville, offered her personal testimony on how the organization has shaped her life and empowered her as an advocate. She has led the nonprofit's Think Learn Create Change program for three years, traveling to Washington, D.C., to advocate for food insecurity, mental health, and immigrant rights.

"I will be forever grateful to the staff, members, and volunteers who have been there throughout my years and supported me every step of the way," said Rodriguez, who received a full scholarship to Elgin Community College, where she plans to study pastry arts.

BGCNWS Board President Susan Harkin thanked board members, supporters, community partners, staff, and donors for their ongoing dedication to bringing this project to life.

"Today, we are not just breaking a wall — we are breaking barriers, opening doors, and expanding opportunities for every youth who walks through our doors," she said. "Our new impact center represents our belief in the limitless potential of our kids. It represents our commitment to providing a safe space, mentorship, learning, leadership development, and the support every child deserves for a bright future."

BGCNWS CEO Amanda Schleede reinforced the nonprofit's mission to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible community members.

"We are part of the village that raises America's children," she said. "The Boys & Girls Club is where kids can get a warm meal, find safety, and receive educational enrichment to build life and job skills. When kids have these clubs, they do better in life. They get good grades, graduate on time, and go to college. Eliana is a perfect example as she enters Elgin Community College next year with a full-ride scholarship. We are much more than day care; we are an enrichment program for our kids."

She continued: "The opening of this impact center is a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish when a community comes together with a shared purpose. As Susan alluded to, we're not just building on a foundation — we're laying the groundwork for brighter futures shaped by the hands and hearts of those who believe in our youth and the power of community."

BGCNWS has launched a Woodlands Impact Center campaign webpage for those interested in contributing to the project.

For more information about BGCNWS, visit this link.

ABOUT BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF THE NORTHWEST SUBURBS

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwest Suburbs (BGCNWS) is a distinguished nonprofit organization in Illinois dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults. With a strong commitment to nurturing the potential of every child, BGCNWS offers a comprehensive range of programs and services that support the educational, social, and physical development of more than 1,700 Club members annually. BGCNWS's mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible members of our communities.

Operating in 15 community schools within Districts 300, 220, and 15, along with a high school Impact Center, BGCNWS provides after-school programming, summer programs, and athletic leagues to youth in Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, Palatine, Carpentersville, Dundee, and Barrington.

Members benefit from a variety of activities, including homework help, tutoring, nutritious meals, and enrichment programs in education and career development, character and leadership, health and life skills, sports, fitness and recreation, and the arts.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, BGCNWS is committed to creating a safe, supportive, and engaging environment that inspires children to achieve their full potential.

For more information, visit https://bgcnws.org .

Media Contact:

Marie Lazzara

JJR Marketing

630-400-3361

[email protected]

